A 53-year-old Longview man was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison this week for trafficking anabolic steroids, generating more than $450,000 in online sales.
The defendant, Tony Goss, was sentenced, on Wednesday, by U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Texas-Marshall Division.
The sentencing comes four months after Goss pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, to possession with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids. According to his indictment, the crime occurred on or about Aug. 22, 2019.
“According to evidence presented in court, on August 22, 2019, state and federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at an office located at 107 Community Blvd, in Longview,” Davilyn Walston, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, reported.
“Goss admitted that he possessed approximately 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids, approximately 4,192 grams of anabolic steroid powder and, approximately 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids at the location with the intent to distribute them for commercial profit,” Walston indicated. “Goss further admitted that he distributed anabolic steroids through mass-marketing by means of an interactive computer service.”
As the result of the violation, Goss was ordered to forfeit to the United States any property constituting, or derived from, and proceeds the defendant obtained, directly or indirectly, as the result of the violation. He additionally has to forfeit property used, or intended to be used, in any manner or part, to commit, or to facilitate the commission of the offense.
“Goss also agreed to the forfeiture of seven firearms, a 2016 Ford F – 350 pickup, and $459,285.25, which he obtained by selling anabolic steroids online,” Walston noted.
As part of the sentencing, Judge Gilstrap recommended to the Bureau of Prisons that the Goss receive appropriate mental health treatment while imprisoned as well as appropriate drug treatment.
Upon completion of his sentence, Goss must be under supervised release for three years, according to court documents.
“The defendant must participate in a program of testing and treatment for substance abuse and follow the rules and regulations of that program until discharged,” the sentencing order states. “The probation officer, in consultation with the treatment provider, will supervise the defendant’s participation in the program.”
Goss must pay any cost associated with treatment and testing and also participate in any combination of psychiatric, psychological, or mental health treatment programs until discharged.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Tyler Field Office, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service-Fort Worth Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble. Attorney Jason Cassel represented Goss in the case.
Judge Gilstrap recommended Goss serve his sentence in the Seagoville Fort Worth federal prison.