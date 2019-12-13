A gathering Thursday at the Historical Harrison County Courthouse in Marshall recognized a partnership between convention and visitors bureaus in Longview and Marshall to establish the Wonderland Train between the two cities.
The Wonderland Train, which is an Amtrak train that runs from Longview to Marshall to take visitors to the Wonderland of Lights, had its inaugural trip Sunday. Three additional trips of the Wonderland Train are scheduled Saturday, along with Dec. 21 and 29.
Tickets for the Wonderland Train went on sale the first week of November, and all tickets sold out in three days.
The gathering Thursday also recognized community members who have participated in ongoing downtown Marshall revitalization efforts.
“Historic preservation and downtown revitalization are not for the faint of heart,” said Christina Anderson, president of the Harrison County Industrial Development Authority (also known as the Courthouse Endowment Board). “So, during this holiday season, we thought it would be fitting to take a moment to pause and say, ‘Thank you,’ to the many volunteers, private investors, donors, civic organizations, universities, businesses, members of the county, city, chamber and all others who have invested so much time, talent and treasure over many years to collaborate on the revitalization of downtown Marshall.
“We appreciate everyone’s dedicated efforts to bring progress to our community, and we look forward to continuing this growth and development in the coming years.”
Officials said the revitalization of downtown Marshall has included the restoration or renovation of many historical buildings during the past 20-plus years, including the Historical Harrison County Courthouse, the Marshall T&P Depot, The Marshall Grand (formerly Hotel Marshall and now East Texas Baptist University’s School of Nursing), the Weisman Center, Telegraph Park, the Baxter Building, the Ginocchio, the Elks Building, the newly renovated Memorial City Hall Performance Center and Service & Sacrifice Harrison County Historical Museum military exhibit.
The city of Marshall also recently announced a Downtown Redevelopment Plan.