LONGVIEW – With the additional funds received last year through the CARES Act, the UT Tyler-Longview Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has hired additional business advisors and industry experts to aid local entrepreneurs and small businesses. The UT Tyler-Longview SBDC, located in Longview and hosted by the University of Texas at Tyler, received more than $300,000 in additional grant funding from the SBA for use for COVID recovery through September of 2001.
“The CARES Act funds allowed us to hire people with the specific skillsets that are needed in this region,” says Day Shelmire, Director of the UT Tyler-Longview SBDC. “These experts have specific knowledge and expertise to help small businesses recover more quickly from the economic effects of the COVID crisis.”
The SBDC has contracted with Gala McCray to provide bookkeeping and Quickbooks training, M. Roberts Digital to provide website and social media marketing expertise, John Grubbs for management, marketing and training skills and Paula Grabowski to help with government contracting and certifications.
“These areas are where our local small businesses need help the most,” says Shelmire. “I hope every small business owner in East Texas takes advantage of these resources while they are available.” Business owners can work with these experts through September of this year at no charge.
The UT Tyler-Longview SBDC is an SBA Resource Partner that provides advising and consulting services, at no cost, to small businesses and entrepreneurs in Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Panola, Rusk and Upshur Counties. For more information go to longviewsbdc.com or call 903-757-5857.