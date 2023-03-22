A Longview woman has been charged with arson after officials said she threw a Molotov cocktail at an occupied home on Norwood Street in 2022.
Christie Renae Campbell, 45, who also goes by the alias Christy Ford or Christie McCrey, was arrested following an extensive investigation, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. Her bond is set at $100,000.
Campbell was first arrested March 20 by Longview police for possession of a controlled substance and held in the Gregg County Jail, Cooper said. She was extradited March 21 to Harrison County.
Cooper noted that a complaint was first made on Aug. 3, 2022, when MFD Fire Marshal Scott Barmore was contacted about an incendiary device (Molotov) that had been thrown at a single family dwelling located in the 2500 Block of Norwood Street.
“On August 16, 2022, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on two occasions, someone came onto the same property located at the 2500 block of Norwood and set fire to the home while occupants located in the home were asleep,” said Cooper.
“Following an extensive investigation and collections of evidence, which included but was not limited to data and several interviews, on October 4, 2022 the Fire Marshal’s Office filed a complaint to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued with extradition for Christie Renae Campbell.”
Cooper expressed his appreciation to all involved in the investigation.
“This fire had major potential for disastrous consequences that could have taken the lives of unsuspecting occupants,” he said. “Our citizens should know that through the hard work and determination of our fire department, fire marshal’s office and the collaborative efforts of other agencies, this person of interest has been brought into custody.”
Anyone with pertinent information involving this or any other fires is asked to contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department.