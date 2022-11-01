A Longview woman died after a crash on Interstate 20 in Harrison County on Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview died at the scene, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said.
Troopers were called around 3:15 a.m. Sunday to I-20 about three miles east of Longview for a two-car crash.
A preliminary investigation shows a truck was disabled in the eastbound shoulder because of a previous crash, Albritton said. A car driven by Allen was travelling east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck the truck, Albritton said.
Allen was pronounced dead by JP Mike Smith, Albritton said.
The driver of the truck, identified as Hunter J. Fuller, 19, of Forney, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview with non-incapacitating injuries, Albritton said.