Back by popular demand, Loretta’s Boutique will kick off its annual Outdoor Christmas Extravaganza with a sizzling red carpet style show, beginning at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5.
“This is our third annual Red Carpet Extravaganza, and I’m pretty excited about it,” said boutique owner and operator Loretta Bennett.
“Every year it gets bigger and bigger,” she said.
The first year saw around 75 attendees. Last year’s crowd grew to 200. This year, the boutique anticipates even more.
“We’re expecting a little over 200 this year,” said Bennett.
The boutique is a hidden jewel nestled comfortably around a cozy corner at 375 Private Road 4035.
Not only will attendees be treated to a fashion show and a free lunch, but they’ll also get a chance to shop in the boutique and check out various vendors. About 10 vendors will be on hand, selling everything from jewelry to candles to sweet treats and more. All items are affectionately called “Loretta’s favorite things.”
“I have vendors because I like to showcase and show off new people that are doing new things,” said Bennett, noting how many of them discovered their newfound gifts during the pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit, it brought out the gifts that a lot of people had, because it’s about survival — survival mode — and they’re doing their thing,” said Bennett. “They’re using their gifts with their hands, whether it is crafts or making jewelry. Every vendor that will be here will be called Loretta’s favorite things.”
Bennett presents the annual red carpet style show as a chance to not only showcase her latest fashions, but to also treat her customers and guests to a fun-filled day.
“I just want to treat my ladies special,” she said, sharing she loves giving from the soul. “With so much going on, it’s so much negativity (in the world)… I like to treat my ladies special at the style show when they come here.
“My No. 1 priority with the style show, for the ladies, is to have fun,” she said. “I literally love to hear the laughter and the chit chat and the talking.”
Guests also enjoy dancing to the tunes of the live DJ and indulging in the ambiance.
“What it is, is a show — like in New York, honey” Bennett described. “That’s what we do.”
The event is a sure show stopper as all eyes are on the models, who have a ball strutting on the runway in the latest fashions.
“My husband and I get ready to go onstage and then our models,” said Bennett. “Of course we have our prayer and it’s hyped up; and when we hit that stage, it’s a performance. It is a show.
“You draw everybody in,” she said.
The fashion show immediately ignites a sense of joy and happiness.
“Everybody at that time, they forget about their problems,” said Bennett. “If they’re having problems at home, they forget about it. If they’re having problems on their job, they forget about it. If there’s problem with the children — any kind of problems — it’s no more.
“Problem free women, that’s what it is,” she smiled. “And they don’t want to leave. And I never rush them off.”
Bennett said it’s her pleasure to be able to provide the free fashion show and luncheon, which also serves as an expression of her appreciation to her customers.
“I lay the red carpet out for you all. You all are the key because without God sending beautiful ladies out here to me that think that much of me, I wouldn’t be here,” she said. “And so many people didn’t survive through the pandemic, but Loretta’s survived because I had people that believed in me, and we never stopped.”
How It Started
Reflecting on the business’s growth, Bennett recalled how her boutique started out in an intimate setting in the living room of her home.
“I started in my home 15 years ago. I started in my living room, and I can remember when it was time… because God’s timing is everything… and he pushed me out there in a place that we’ve never been before… not only a place that I’ve never been before, in a place where nobody in our family has ever been before, as entrepreneurs,” she said.
Stepping out on faith, and with the support of her husband Clyde Bennett, she prayed that God would allow her to continue to make income equitable to her last job. He blessed her not only with faithful clientele she gained from her prior job, but led her to former Beall’s manager Linda Roach, who offered her hangers and racks.
“The spirit of the Lord just sent me to Beall’s, and this sweet lady, Mrs. Linda Roach, when I stepped out on faith, I told her what was happening and God began to guide me every step of the way,” Bennett reminisced. “He said get hangers and get racks. He said, go. So I got my hangers and my racks from Linda at Beall’s.”
Bennett then put all of her living room furniture in storage and opened up shop inside of her home.
“I had a living room with four racks, and hangers on the racks. And then the Lord spoke and he said now you sell suits,” she recalled, noting the church suits and hats were popular, at that time. “That was my forte. I could sell (suits) all day long.
“So I began to buy three or four suits, but when I bought them I bought them for specific people in mind,” she recalled.
Then the businesses expanded into her carport. She operated out of the carport for 11 years until the current boutique opened right beside it.
“This right here, this shop here, this is my baby,” Bennett said of the beautifully adorned boutique.
So, “the first year was the house and the next 11 years was my carport and then we were able to build on,” she said, noting they’ve been in the existing boutique for two years.
“And I love it,” she said.
The two-level shop exudes a glamorous, inviting atmosphere and offers a variety of boutique fashions from elegant dresses, to cozy comfort, to sophisticated looks, jazzy jeans, stunning hats, snazzy accessories and more.
“I love stuff to be swanky,” said Bennett.
Bennett said she also enjoys going to shop for her latest fashions at the market, with her customers always in mind.
“Every customer that I have when I’m at market, they’re here,” she said. “When I buy, I don’t buy for myself, I buy for customers. It’s just registered in my mind. I never get tired. I really enjoy it.”
The style show is also a labor of love for her. She’s grateful to the visionary, Shelia Johnson, who posed the idea three years ago.
“I have a special lady who does my decorating in here. Her name is Shelia Johnson. She’s a visionary. And one day she had a vision. She said you need to have a style show,” Bennett recalled. “She just laid it out there, flat. And then I caught it.”
Bennett said she thanks Johnson for her undying support.
“What I love about Shelia Johnson is that she loves me because she wants to see me soar; she wants to see me grow,” said Bennett. “A lot of ladies, and we got to be honest, can see worth or vision in you and they will never tell you in fear that you’re going to get above them. So I’m forever grateful for Shelia Johnson. And she decorates for me, the whole shebang — outside and inside. For this whole style show, she runs the whole shop.”
Bennett noted that door prizes along with a special gift for the first 30 people to arrive will be given away at the style show.
She said it makes her feel good to be able to put on such an affair for customers and also follow-up with her clientele and establish relationships with new customers after the show.
“I send personal thank you cards out to each and every one of them. And I’ll call,” she shared.
She also likes to keep her customers posted on the latest sales.
“I do a lot of phone calls,” said Bennett. “It makes you feel special when you get a phone call from Loretta’s Boutique. It makes you feel special when someone takes the time to call you, and I’ll never stop doing that.
“I am an absolute stickler for customer service. In today’s society, nowadays, that’s hard to find,” she said.
Labor of Love
Bennett became intrigued in the fashion industry as a little girl, playing with her paper dolls.
“When I was a little girl, we lived in Los Angeles, and my mother had four daughters; and for Christmas one day, I remember this just like it was yesterday, I got paper dolls that you have to cut out, and I was so fascinated with paper dolls. And my mother never had to worry about me because I was always in my room creating. I would put on this hat today, and all day long I would just change my paper doll up. And that was it. I knew.”
With a fascination with fashion and a unique gift with coin guessing games, Bennett knew her destiny would involve money and clothing..
“And that’s all I’ve done,” she shared. “I’ve worked at the bank; I’ve worked at Weisman’s. I’ve worked at Deborah’s Boutique.”
“I started at Weisman’s downtown,” she shared, noting she was over the ready to wear and children’s department.
“Mr. Weinberg, he gave me a chance. I didn’t have any experience, but I knew how to talk and I knew how to look good,” she reminisced. “And I can remember when I had an interview at Weisman’s, I can remember putting on my mama’s clothes because I knew, even at that age, I needed to look professional. And he hired me.”
“So, when I look back over my life, I saw the path,” said Bennett. “So, this is where I am.”
She extends an invitation to the public to come out on Saturday and join in the good time at the red carpet extravaganza fashion show and luncheon.
“We’ll have door prizes. We’re going to have mimosas. We’re going to have a live dj. I’ll have a lounge,” said Bennett. “It is all the way live.”
The free event starts at noon. Attendees are encouraged to come at 11:30 a.m.