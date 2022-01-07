A Louisiana man who shot a Greenwood police officer, led officers on a bi-state chase into Texas and then pointed a gun at a Harrison County officer has been indicted.
A Harrison County grand jury indicted Christopher Sam Basco Jr., 37, of Haughton for aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.
The indictment shows that on Oct. 14, 2021, Basco allegedly threatened Sgt. Eric Harman, of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, with imminent bodily injury by pointing a firearm at the officer during the omission of the assault. The indictment goes on to say that the defendant knew that Harman was a public servant who was lawfully discharging an official duty — attempting to lawfully arrest him.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, at approximately 11:49 a.m., while on patrol in Harrison County, Sgt. Harman was dispatched to Interstate 20 in reference to a pursuit that Greenwood, Louisiana Police Department was heading westbound. Dispatch advised that the suspect in pursuit was a white male, riding a black motorcycle and wearing a black helmet.
Dispatch additionally said that the suspect had shot a Greenwood police officer during the pursuit. As Sgt. Harman joined the pursuit at the 620 mile marker and activated his siren, Basco continued to flee from the officer.
“Basco fled westbound to the 599 mile marker, where he turned around under the overpass and then fled eastbound to approximately the 600 mile marker where the pursuit ended and Basco was taken into custody,” the probable cause for arrest report states.
The probable cause for arrest report additionally noted that while actively fleeing from law enforcement, Basco allegedly threatened Sgt. Harman by pointing a black pistol at the deputy’s patrol unit.
Sexual Assault of a Child
In other indictments, the grand jury indicted two men for unrelated sex crimes against children. Defendants indicted were Melvin Wayne Williams Jr., 45, of Longview for three counts of sexual assault of a child, and Jose Orlando Ortega-Manueles, 21, of Marshall for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
According to Williams’ indictment, he allegedly sexually assaulted a child who was younger than age 17 on three occasions. The alleged crime took place on July 1, 2019; Aug. 1, 2020; and Sept. 1, 2020.
According to the sexual assault charge of Ortega-Manueles’ indictment, on Sept. 2, 2021, he allegedly performed a sexual act on a child younger than age 6. The indictment further notes that Ortega-Manueles committed indecency with a child on Sept. 2 by allegedly touching the genitals of the child victim, who was younger than age 17.
Endangerment of a Child by Criminal Negligence
The grand jury also indicted 27-year-old Laura Katelyn Tamez and 31-year-old Kimberly Angel Tamez, both of Marshall, on two counts of endangerment of a child by criminal negligence. According to the indictments, on Oct. 31, 2021, the two intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence engaged in conduct that placed two children, younger than age 15, in imminent danger of death, bodily injury or physical or mental impairment by failing to properly supervise them and bringing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the home around the children.
Other Indictments
Others indicted during the December 2021 term were:
- James Lewis Knox, 36, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Lee Ramirez, 41, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Charlie Allison Freeman, 37, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Andy Bruce Windom, 63, of Bremen, Ga., possession of a controlled substance;
- Elizabeth Elaine Feazell, 63, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Richard Weldon McFarland III, 25, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Amanda Denise Bergeron, 35, of Lafayette, La., possession of a controlled substance;
- Sean Noel Covington, 47, of Lafayette, La., possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Lauro Palencia Sanchez Jr., 26, of Grand Prairie, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Undrea Laquina Johnson, 38, of Longview, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- James Trinton Johnson, 33, of Aubrey, theft of material less than $20,000;
- Robert Christopher Young Sr., 49, of Marshall, assault of a family member with a previous conviction;
- Vincent Maurice Finks, 33, of Little Rock, Ark., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.