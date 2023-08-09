Did you know that the 2023-24 4-H year officially kicks off Sept. 1, with early enrollment beginning Aug. 15? Harrison County 4-H of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is excited to welcome new and returning members to another year of 4-H programming and opportunity.
4-H is a club for youth ages 8 to 18 in grades 3 through 12. Clover Kids for the younger youth is kindergarten through grade 2. All youth can join 4-H and will select one or many projects to participate in from the categories of agriculture and livestock, family and community health, leadership and citizenship, natural resources, and STEM. Community service, leadership and scholarship opportunities are also included in the offerings of this program that reaches more than 550,000 youth in Texas each year.
“The start of the new 4-H year is such an exciting time in our program,” Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director Dr. Montza Williams said. “We hope to see members take advantage of every opportunity that 4-H has to offer this year, and we hope to see new members begin their journey in this life-changing program.”
Not only do youth gain knowledge in the topic area of their choice, but life skills like communication, teamwork, citizenship, giving back and working hard are obtained along every step of the way.
“According to past members, one of the most common 4-H benefits is friendship,” Dr. Williams said. “Friendship in your county, your district, your state, and even your nation. 4-H is rich in the opportunity to make friends who are interested in the same things you are.”
The new 4-H year is not only exciting for members, but for 4-H volunteers as well. The Texas 4-H program thrives on adult volunteers, with more than 30,000 registered and background-check-approved volunteers, annually.
“The volunteers are what make this program accessible to all youth,” Dr. Williams said. “We are incredibly thankful for the work our volunteers do across the state and encourage adults that have a skill to share to reach out to their County Extension Office about becoming a 4-H volunteer.”
Harrison County 4-H will be having a 4-H Fun Day event on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harrison County AgriLife Extension Office located at 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall. Free food and games will be provided. Be sure to mark your calendar and invite all your family members and friends to join in for the fun.
For more information contact the Harrison County Extension Office, and ask for Jennifer Barrett, 4-H program assistant. She can also be reached via email at Jennifer.barrett@ag.tam.edu or by phone at (903) 935-8413.