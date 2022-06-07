We all know the familiar saying, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day” and it truly does play an important part in giving us and our families a strong start for our day.
The American Academy of Pediatrics website — healthychildren.org — details the many benefits of encouraging your family to have breakfast.
Here are a few tips on making breakfast a habit for your family:
- Prepare the night before! Plan what the family will have for breakfast the next morning and make as much as possible the night before. If your family wants cereal for breakfast, have the bowls, spoons, and box of cereal on the table. Then the next morning you can grab the milk from the refrigerator, slice a banana or wash a handful of berries, and breakfast is ready. Make sure to minimize the morning scramble of finding missing homework, library books, or a stray shoe by having backpacks organized and picking out school outfits, complete with socks, shoes, and accessories.
- Set the alarm – and go to bed early! A common reason for skipping breakfast is not having enough time, so make sure to head to bed early and set the alarm to allow for enough breakfast time the next morning.
- Avoid distractions! Keep the TV, phones, and other electronic devices off in the morning.
- Keep it easy! If you know that you do not have a lot of time in the morning or are consistently running late then check out our videos featuring quick morning meals and make-ahead breakfasts.
Try these simple egg muffins. They are a great and delicious way to get an extra serving of veggies in at the start of your day! Plus, they are easy to make ahead, freeze, and reheat for fast breakfasts!
Broccoli Cheddar Egg Muffin
Ingredients:
Nonstick spray
8 large eggs
1/4 cup water
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 head broccoli or 10-ounce bag frozen broccoli
1 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese
Instructions:
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area and utensils. Rinse foods broccoli head under cool running water. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a bowl, combine eggs, water, and seasonings (salt, pepper, garlic powder) and whisk until well combined and smooth.
- Prepare broccoli. If using fresh, cut into floret and place in microwave safe container with ½ cup water. Cover with microwave safe covering and steam for 4 minutes. When done, drain the broccoli and wait until cool enough to handle, chop into small pieces. If using frozen, follow package directions to steam, drain, and wait until cool enough to handle, chop into small pieces.
- Spray a non-stick muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray. Evenly distribute broccoli among muffin cups, pour egg mixture over broccoli up to about 2/3 full. Top with cheddar cheese.
- Bake for 14-15 minutes or until egg is done but cheese is not burnt.
Nutrition Facts:
Calories-80, Fat-5g, Cholesterol-130mg, Protein-8g Sodium-170mg, Carboyhdrates-3g
You can also beef up your breakfast with this grab-and-go option! Bonus: it packs a protein punch to keep you full until lunch!
Breakfast Power Bowl
Ingredients:
1 lb. lean beef roast
1 cup salsa Verde
1 cup low-sodium beef broth
2 russet potatoes
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp pepper
3 eggs
Instructions:
- Place the lean beef roast, the salsa Verde, and low sodium beef broth in slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 hours.
- Wash, dry, and chop 2 russet potatoes. Coat with 1 tsp of olive oil and 1 tsp of pepper. Roast for 20 – 30 minutes on 400 degrees F or until cooked.
- Scramble 3 eggs and shred the beef.
- Evenly distribute the potatoes, eggs, and beef between 6 storage containers. Store in the fridge for up to 6 days.
Nutrition Facts:
Calories-220, Fat-7g, Cholesterol 140 mg, Sodium-430mg, Carbohydrate-16g, Protein-22g