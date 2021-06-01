Having a meatless option for dinner once a week is a great way to save money, and think creatively about the items you put into your dishes.
The following recipe is a great way to get yourself started on cooking up a meatless meal for you and your family.
Simple Stuffed Peppers
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup brown rice, uncooked
- 1 can (15 ounce) black beans, unsalted
- 4 bell peppers
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded, low-fat
- 1 tomato, sliced
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 salt, to taste, optional
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Cook brown rice according to package directions.
- Wash the peppers under running water.Cut the tops off the peppers and spoon out the seeds.
- Drain and rinse the black beans.
- Combine the beans, rice, salsa and salt (optional).
- Spoon about 3 Tablespoons of the mixture into the bottom of each pepper.
- Place a slice of tomato on top of the mixture and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of cheese.
- Repeat steps 6 and 7 to fill the pepper completely but do not top with cheese.
- Bake peppers for 30 minutes, top each with 2 Tablespoons of cheese and continue baking for 15 minutes more.
Nutrients Per Serving: 357 calories, 4 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 6 mg cholesterol,599 mg sodium, 63 g total carbohydrates, 13 g dietary fiber, 6 g total sugars, 0 g added sugars, and 19 g protein
