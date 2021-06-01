Colourful background from various herbs and spices for cooking in bowls

Louraiseal McDonald is Family Community Health Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She can be reached via email at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or via phone at (903) 935-8414.

 Special to the News Messenger

Having a meatless option for dinner once a week is a great way to save money, and think creatively about the items you put into your dishes.

The following recipe is a great way to get yourself started on cooking up a meatless meal for you and your family.

Simple Stuffed Peppers

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup brown rice, uncooked
  • 1 can (15 ounce) black beans, unsalted
  • 4 bell peppers
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded, low-fat
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1 salt, to taste, optional

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F.
  2. Cook brown rice according to package directions.
  3. Wash the peppers under running water.Cut the tops off the peppers and spoon out the seeds.
  4. Drain and rinse the black beans.
  5. Combine the beans, rice, salsa and salt (optional).
  6. Spoon about 3 Tablespoons of the mixture into the bottom of each pepper.
  7. Place a slice of tomato on top of the mixture and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of cheese.
  8. Repeat steps 6 and 7 to fill the pepper completely but do not top with cheese.
  9. Bake peppers for 30 minutes, top each with 2 Tablespoons of cheese and continue baking for 15 minutes more.

Nutrients Per Serving: 357 calories, 4 g total fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 6 mg cholesterol,599 mg sodium, 63 g total carbohydrates, 13 g dietary fiber, 6 g total sugars, 0 g added sugars, and 19 g protein

For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.

