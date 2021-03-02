Colourful background from various herbs and spices for cooking in bowls

Louraiseal McDonald is Family Community Health Specialist for Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service. She can be reached via email at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu or via phone at (903) 935-8414.

Poppy Seed Dressing:

  • 2/3 cup white vinegar
  • 1 ½ cup sugar
  • 1 cup green onion, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • 2/3 cup olive oil
  • 12 oz chicken broth
  • 3 T poppy seeds

Salad:

  • ½ cup pecans, chopped
  • 2 package spinach, fresh (remove stem)
  • ¾ cup celery, sliced
  • 1 ½ cup strawberries, sliced
  • 1 cup mandarin oranges, drained

Directions:

  1. Mix vinegar, sugar, green onion, salt, dry mustard, olive oil, and chicken broth in blender. Pulse until well blended. Stir in poppy seeds. Set aside.
  2. Mix pecans, spinach, celery, strawberries, and oranges. Toss with dressing.

Nutrient Information per serving:

  • Calories 219
  • Fat 13g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Protein 3g
  • Carbohydrates 24g
  • Sodium 213mg

Resource: Better Living for Texans, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

Contact the Harrison County Extension Office, 903.935.8414 for more information on this topic.

