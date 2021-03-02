Poppy Seed Dressing:
- 2/3 cup white vinegar
- 1 ½ cup sugar
- 1 cup green onion, chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 2/3 cup olive oil
- 12 oz chicken broth
- 3 T poppy seeds
Salad:
- ½ cup pecans, chopped
- 2 package spinach, fresh (remove stem)
- ¾ cup celery, sliced
- 1 ½ cup strawberries, sliced
- 1 cup mandarin oranges, drained
Directions:
- Mix vinegar, sugar, green onion, salt, dry mustard, olive oil, and chicken broth in blender. Pulse until well blended. Stir in poppy seeds. Set aside.
- Mix pecans, spinach, celery, strawberries, and oranges. Toss with dressing.
Nutrient Information per serving:
- Calories 219
- Fat 13g
- Cholesterol 0mg
- Protein 3g
- Carbohydrates 24g
- Sodium 213mg
Resource: Better Living for Texans, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension
Contact the Harrison County Extension Office, 903.935.8414 for more information on this topic.