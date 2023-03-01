Have you ever tasted a home-grown tomato or potato? There is nothing quite like fresh produce!
Come discover the benefits of what a home-grown garden has to offer with the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities gardening course sponsored by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Harrison County in partnership with the Harrison County Master Gardeners, St. Mark United Methodist Church, Community Healthcore and the Harrison Family and Community Health Program Area Committee.
This six-week series will be held at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper Drive in Marshall beginning Thursday, March 2 at 4 p.m.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn:
- garden site selection
- how to conduct soil sample and read the results
- selecting the best vegetables to grow in Harrison County
- identifying garden pests and diseases
- harvesting and storing produce and much more.
Yes, program supplies will be provided.
Contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414 today to reserve your seat. Remember, if anyone needing special assistance, contact us two weeks prior to the event.