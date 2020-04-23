There’s nothing quite like fresh produce! Come virtually and discover the benefits of what a home-grown garden has to offer with the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities virtual home gardening course offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Family & Communities Health Agents in Harrison, Rusk and Shelby Counties.
This program is a three-session course that will be provided virtually and free of charge.
Each lesson will be conducted via Zoom, an online meeting platform from 10 – 10:45 a.m. on the following dates: April 27, May 4 and May 11. Since this is a virtual class you will be required to have your own supplies to plant. Supplies needed would be a container of your choice. The container can be anything you have on hand, such as coffee cans, milk and/or water jugs, buckets or anything similar. You will also need soil and seeds.
Special guest speakers will include: Beth Derr, Harrison County Master Gardener, Matt Garrett, Harrison County Extension Agent-Agriculture & Natural Resources, Dr. Jheri-Lynn McSwain, District 5 4-H & Youth Development Specialist, Greg Grant, Smith County Extension Agent-Horticulture Agent, and Kimberly Benton, Cherokee County Extension Agent-Horticulture Agent. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about garden site selection, how to conduct a soil sample and read the results, selecting the best vegetables to grow in your county, identifying garden pests and diseases, using a raised garden bed, harvesting and storing produce, and much more. If you are looking for a fun, easy, hands-on garden program to use at home or a way to incorporate more vegetables in your diet, then this course is for you.
To register, click on this link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScU2yEmO2FApu8cxQngm0B_9X0Nd_Buo3UF8NeNv9txa66b4g/viewform by Friday, April 24. For additional information on this program,please contact me at ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.eduor 903-935-8414.