Citizens of Harrison County, we would love for you to come to the first Annual Harrison County Cake Bake Off planned for Sept. 28 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. to preview the cakes baked by local K-12th graders.
A silent auction will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m., in-person and online on the Facebook event page. The auction will be held at Harrison County’s Extension Office 2005 Warren Dr, Marshall, TX 75672. If you are the winning bidder, you need to pick up your cake promptly at 7 p.m.
Coming to check out the cakes and participating in the auction is a wonderful way to see what 4-H/FFA is all about, and to show support for the local youth and by helping them grow and develop their baking skills. If your child is participating in the cake show, you are still invited to participate in the silent auction. This is like the cake show that used to be held during Farm City Week before 2020.
This year we are only hosting a cake show competition, but the plan is adding art and photography to this event in 2024. By showing your support for the local youth this year, it will help us in creating a bigger competition for next year.
Another way to support the youth without taking home a cake is by donating to the event.
All monetary donations will be shared equally with all participants in the cake show. We invite you to join us at the first annual Cake Bake Off to support K-12 students as they get in the kitchen and start baking.
For additional information, feel free to call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935.8414/8413.