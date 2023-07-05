Can you believe that the summer season has begun? Sunshine and summer just naturally go together. Whether mowing the lawn, caring for the garden or attending a baseball game, every outdoor activity means exposure to the sun. A little sunshine is a good thing-too much can be deadly. Try these simple steps to protect your skin from damage caused by the sun:
Use Sunscreen
Most people don’t realize sunscreen is the easiest and most effective way to block the sun’s harmful rays. Get the most protection from sunscreen by:
- Using a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30
- Applying sunscreen 30 minutes before heading out into the sun
- Smoothing sunscreen lightly and evenly across your skin without rubbing it in completely
- Reapplying sunscreen often, especially when you are coming out of the water or sweating heavily
- Remembering to put sunscreen on all exposed areas of the body, including ears, nose and the back of the neck
Dress Protectively
Use clothing and accessories-in addition to sunscreen-to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays. To be safe in the sun, wear:
- Hats with a minimum of a 3-inch brim to protect the face, ears and neck from the sun.
- Loose fitting, darker colored, long-sleeved cotton shirts and long pants to keep arms and legs protected.
- Sunglasses with a minimum of 99 percent ultraviolet protection rating. The best sunglasses wrap around your face and protect the sensitive skin around the eyes
Limit Sun Exposure
Stay out of the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The ultraviolet rays are the strongest during this time.