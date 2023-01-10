Did you know that potato soup pairs well with baked pork chops, toasted ham sandwich on whole wheat bread or grilled cheese sandwich with low fat cheese? Well give this recipe below a try:
Baked Potato Soup
Serving: 8
Ingredients:
3 cups baked and peeled russet potatoes
3 ½ cups cauliflower fresh florets (look for your grocery store’s ready to eat bag)
½ cup yellow onion chopped
2 garlic cloves chopped
2 cups fat-free lower sodium, chicken broth
2 cups 1 percent milk
½ t salt
¼ t pepper
½ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt
½ cup reduced-fat shredded cheese
¼ cup green onion chopped
3 slices cooked low sodium turkey bacon crumbled
Instructions:
1. Wash potatoes well with a brush under cool running water. Place potatoes in oven for one hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or pierce potatoes with a fork and microwave on high for five minutes, turning over and microwaving for about four to five minutes until tender. Cool, peel and cube potatoes.
2. Steam fresh cauliflower in microwave following ready to eat bag instructions or boil fresh cauliflower in a pot. Drain and set cauliflower to the side.
3. In a large pot, using cooking spray, sauté chopped onion and garlic on medium heat until tender.
4. Add potatoes and cauliflower to onion and garlic. Stir in chicken broth and milk, bring to a slow boil.
5. Use an immersion blender to puree in pot until smooth or pour soup into a blender to puree-return to pot.
6. Add salt, pepper and yogurt to pureed soup and cook on low heat another 10 minutes stirring occasionally.
7. Remove from heat, serve one cup into each bowl. Top with shredded cheese, chopped green onion and crumbled bacon.
Nutrition Facts: Calories: 170; Fat 3 grams, Cholesterol 15 milligrams; Sodium 410 milligrams; Carbohydrate 25 grams; Protein 9 grams.
