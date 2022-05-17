Did you know that citrus fruits can be very beneficial to our daily diets? There are a number of health benefits to adding citrus fruit to your diet.
Here are few benefits according to health.com:
- Immune Booster-Citrus fruits are an excellent source of Vitamin C. This why it is important to eat these fruits during cold and flu season.
- High In Fiber-Women should aim to consume about 25 grams of fiber per day, and citrus can help you meet that goal. One orange serves up 2.3 grams of fiber, while a tangerine has 1.6 grams. What’s more, about two thirds of the fiber in citrus fruit is soluble fiber, which has been linked to lower cholesterol and helps regulate glucose levels.
- The remaining fiber in citrus is insoluble, which adds bulk to our digestive system and helps keep us regular, Wendy Bazilian, Dr.PH, RD adds. Fiber-packed foods like citrus also keep us feeling full and satisfied longer than less-fibrous foods, making them a great snack for weight loss.
- Heart Health Food-Citrus contains flavonoids, plant compounds that may promote health, says Keri Gans, RD, a New York City-based nutritionist and author of The Small Change Diet. In a study of patients who had undergone bypass surgery published in The Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers found that antioxidant-rich red grapefruit helped lower “bad” LDL cholesterol as well as triglyceride levels. Vitamin C has also been linked to reduced risk of heart disease. However, if you’re taking cholesterol-lowering statins, you may want to skip grapefruit, which may interfere with these medications.
- Packed with Potassium-Potassium also works to counter-regulate the amount of salt in your diet by helping your body flush out sodium. By eating plenty of potassium-rich foods, you can help lower your risk of stroke by 21percent, as well as reduce your risk of heart disease.
- Keep Skin Looking Young-Another reason to eat plenty of vitamin C? It may be beneficial for your skin, says Brazilian. Vitamin C plays a role in collagen production, which leads some experts to believe it can help keep skin looking supple and smooth. More research on the topic is needed, but a 2007 study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that participants who ate lots of vitamin C superfoods were less likely to have wrinkles and dry skin than those who did not.
Try one of these tasty citrus recipes from Go Texans:
Warm Texas Citrus with Brown Sugar
Ingredients:
- 2 Rio Star grapefruits, peeled, sectioned and chopped
- 2 Texas oranges, peeled, sectioned and chopped
- 1 cup fresh pineapple
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- 2 tbsp. butter, softened
Directions:
In medium bowl, combine grapefruit, oranges, and pineapple. Transfer to a 1-quart, broiler-safe casserole dish. In a small bowl, mix together brown sugar and butter; sprinkle over fruit. Broil about 4 inches from heat for 5-6 minutes until sugar is bubbly and fruit is warmed. Serve warm.
Texas Citrus Salsa
Ingredients:
- 12 fresh Texas jalapeno peppers
- 6 oz. cream cheese softened to room temperature
- 1 ½ cups shredded pepper jack cheese
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 6 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
- 1 cup panko crumbs, or cracker crumbs
- 2 tbsp. melted butter
Directions:
Mix grapefruit, orange, peppers, onion, cilantro and seasonings in a medium bowl. Seed and chop the tomato. Combine all the salsa ingredients into one bowl. Drain juice before serving.
