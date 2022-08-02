Did you know black beans have several health benefits? Here are seven benefits from Medical News Today.com.

  1. Maintaining healthy bones
  2. Lower blood pressure
  3. Manage diabetes
  4. Prevent Heart Disease
  5. Prevent Cancer
  6. Healthy Digestion
  7. Weight Loss

Recommended For You


SOURCE: Expand Food Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP)

SOURCE: Expand Food Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP)

— Louraiseal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.

Tags