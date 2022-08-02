Did you know black beans have several health benefits? Here are seven benefits from Medical News Today.com.
- Maintaining healthy bones
- Lower blood pressure
- Manage diabetes
- Prevent Heart Disease
- Prevent Cancer
- Healthy Digestion
- Weight Loss
Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Ingredients
Directions:
Serves: 20 serving per container (serving size: 1/2 cup (72g)
Nutrition Facts per Serving:
Calories: 50
Total Fat: 1.5 g
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Sodium: 160 mg
Total Carbohydrates: 7 g
Dietary Fiber: 3 g
Protein: 2 g
Black Bean Bagel Bites
Ingredients
Directions:
Serves: 16 servings per container (serving size ½ bagel bite (74g)
Nutrition Facts per Serving:
Calories: 110
Total Fat: 1 g
Cholesterol: 5 mg
Sodium: 250 mg
Total Carbohydrates: 17 g
Dietary Fiber: 1 g
Protein: 6 g
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is an equal opportunity employer and program provider. The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating.
SOURCE: Expand Food Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP)
— Louraiseal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.
