Now that the heat is rising in East Texas, summer is right around the corner. The perfect dessert treat for those hot Texas summer days is a Blueberry Cheesecake Bar.
Ingredients:
- 1-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
- ¼ cup Splenda no Calorie Sweetener, Granulated
- 1/3 cup light butter, melted
- 12 oz reduced fat cream cheese, softened
- 2/3 cup Splenda no Calorie, Sweetener, Granulated
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- ¼ cup reduced-sugar apricot preserves
- 1 tablespoon water
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an eight-inch square pan with vegetable cooking spray, and then set it aside.
Combine graham cracker crumbs, Splenda Granulated Sweetener, and butter, mixing well.
Firmly press mixture evenly in bottom of prepared pan and then bake five minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
Beat cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add Splenda Granulated Sweetener, beating until blended.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add sour cream and vanilla, beating just until blended.
Gently stir in blueberries, then pour mixture into prepared pan.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until firm. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack for 30 minutes.
Cover and chill two hours.
Topping Directions: Combine apricot preserves and water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until jam melts. Spread over filling; cut into bars.
SOURCE:
Posted by Diabetic Gourmet on July 8, 2013 @ 12:00 am. In Blueberry Recipes, Cake Recipes, Diabetic Dessert Recipes, Diabetic Recipe Archive, Fruit Recipes, Holiday and Special Occasions Recipes for Summer Regional and Ethnic Cuisine, Seasonal Recipes, Splenda Sweetener, Sucralose, Summer Cookouts, Sweetener Recipes, Trusted Brands