Did you know that 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime?
According to the Susan G. Komen organization, breast cancer is defined as when cells in the breast divide and grow without their normal control. Tumors in the breast tend to grow slowly. By the time a lump is large enough to feel, it may have been growing for as long as 10 years. Some tumors are aggressive and grow much faster. Between 50-75 percent of breast cancers begin in the milk ducts, about 5-15 percent begin in the lobules and a few begin in other breast tissues.
Susan G. Koman noted the following common warning signs include:
- A change in the look or feel of the breast OR
- A change in the look or feel of the nipple OR
- Nipple discharge
- Lump, hard knot or thickening inside the breast or underarm area
- Swelling, warmth, redness or darkening of the breast
- Dimpling or puckering of the skin
- Pulling in of your nipple or other parts of the breast
- New pain in one spot that does not go away
- Change in the size or shape of the breast
- Itchy, scaly sore or rash on the nipple
- Nipple discharge that starts suddenly
If you don’t have a provider, one of the best ways to find a good one is to get a referral from a trusted family member or friend.
If that’s not an option, call your health department, a clinic or a nearby hospital. If you have insurance, your insurance company may also have a list of providers in your area.
For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.