Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in America other than skin cancer. Did you know that one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime? According to Susan G. Koman.org website, breast cancer is defined as when cells in the breast divide and grow without their normal control. Tumors in the breast tend to grow slowly. By the time a lump is large enough to feel, it may have been growing for as long as 10 years. Some tumors are aggressive and grow much faster. Between 50 to 75 percent of breast cancers begin in the milk ducts, about five to 15 percent begin in the lobules, and a few begin in other breast tissues.
How can a woman lower her risks of developing breast cancer? Follow these tips from the Centers of Disease Control:
- Keep a healthy weight.
- Be physically active.
- Choose not to drink alcohol, or drink alcohol in moderation.
- If you are taking, or have been told to take, hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives (birth control pills), ask your doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for you.
- Breastfeed your children, if possible.
- If you have a family history of breast cancer or inherited changes in your BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, talk to your doctor about other ways to lower your risk.
Early detection is key in detecting breast cancer. In addition to self-breast exam, mammograms are essential. A mammogram is defined by the CDC as an X-ray picture of the breast. Doctors use a mammogram to look for early signs of breast cancer. Regular mammograms are the best tests doctors have to find breast cancer early, sometimes up to three years before it can be felt.
How is a mammogram done? You will stand in front of a special X-ray machine. A technologist will place your breast on a plastic plate. Another plate will firmly press your breast from above. The plates will flatten the breast, holding it still while the X-ray is being taken. You will feel some pressure. The steps are repeated to make a side view of the breast.
The other breast will be X-rayed in the same way. You will then wait while the technologist checks the X-rays to make sure the pictures do not need to be redone. Keep in mind that the technologist cannot tell you the results of your mammogram. Each woman’s mammogram may look a little different because all breasts are a little different.
