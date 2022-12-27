Are you interested in earning money and empowering our Marshall Community? We are looking for residents in Marshall to participate in the Change Club Project.
Harrison County The Change Club project has relaunched and offers Marshall residents an opportunity to earn money, receive funds for a community project and potentially improve their health! We have relaunched with new communities, increased compensation and fewer evaluation activities.
A Change Club is a small group of community residents who will work together to create positive health changes within their community. Change Clubs will identify and implement a project that makes it easier to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Examples of projects may include revitalizing a walking trail; creating, or supporting a mobile farmers’ market or community garden; improving school snacks, etc. Marshall Change Club will receive up to $5,000 in funding to complete their project! Marshall residents are also needed to help us evaluate the project by participating in the evaluation activities described below.
Change Club members evaluation activities include the following: an online survey, an online food diary and seven days of tracking and reporting your daily activities (e.g., steps). Community residents only need to complete an online survey, we will ask that you provide body measurements including height, weight and waist circumference. You will be asked to provide information now (baseline), in approximately 12 months, 24 months and 36 months. You will be compensated $75 for each timepoint you complete all evaluation activities. For more information on compensation rules and criteria, please visit www.changeclubproject.com/faqs.
This information will be used to evaluate the projects. Their hope is to inform stronger projects for promoting health. Marshall residents can join the Change Club Project by visiting changeclubproject.com today. Contact CEA-FCH Louraiseal McDonald at (903) 935-8414 for more information or browse the Change Club website to find out more about creating healthy communities together. Remember, this will be an excellent way to start off 2023 by helping yourself and the community.