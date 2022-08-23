Needing to revamp the leftover chicken from the other night? Look no further than creating a simple and easy BBQ chicken slider. With five ingredients, this makes for a simple lunch option that helps use up leftovers.
BBQ Sliders
Ingredients:
8 oz. (1½ cups) shredded or pulled cooked breast
¼ diced red onion
¼ light BBQ sauce
¼ water
8 inch whole wheat rolls (sliced in half)
Instructions:
Combine chicken, onion, BBQ sauce and water in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Simmer until the temperature of the chicken mixture reaches 165 degrees F.
Divide the BBQ chicken evenly between the rolls halves and serve.
Nutrition Facts:
Calories 240
fat 5g
cholesterol 35mg
sodium 540mg
carbohydrates 33g
protein 18g
How much chicken to buy?
When you have a recipe that needs cooked, deboned chicken, how much chicken do you need to buy and cook? Avoid buying too little or too much with these helpful tips:
The average split chicken breast half weighs 5.25 ounces, which equals 1 cup shredded chicken.
One boiled chicken breast equals 1 cup cubed chicken,
The average rotisserie chicken weighs about 2 pounds. One whole chicken equals 3 cups deboned chicken.
White meat only equals 2 cups deboned chicken.
Dark meat only equals 1 cup deboned chicken.
A 2½ to 3 pound fryer chicken equals 2 to 3 cups cubed chicken.
Do you know how long to keep chicken before it will go bad?
In the refrigerator, raw chicken can last one to two days and cooked chicken will last three to four days. It’s recommended to set your refrigerator to 38 degrees Fahrenheit, which limits the growth of bacteria. In the freezer, raw chicken can last nine months and cooked chicken can last 2 to 6 months. Frozen chicken should be stored at 0 degrees Fahrenheit in the freezer and in air-tight packaging can help prevent freezer burn. Freezer burn can affect the taste, texture and color of the chicken.
For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.