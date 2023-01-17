Soup anyone? Here is another delicious variation of potato soup. Give this recipe below a try and let me know how you enjoyed it:
Creamy Hamburger Potato Soup
Servings: 12 2 cups
Ingredients:
1 lb lean ground beef
1 cup yellow onion diced
6 cup russet potatoes diced
1 t kosher salt
1 t ground black pepper
1 t Cajun creole seasoning
4 cup low sodium chicken broth
1 cup skim milk
1 cup low-fat cheddar cheese shredded
1/2 cup green onion
Instructions:
1. Wash your hands and clean your countertops. Rinse produce under cool running water before slicing.
2. Brown ground beef with yellow onion in a Dutch oven or soup pot. Remove from pan and reserve for later.
3. Add diced potatoes to the pot with salt, pepper, and Cajun seasoning. Sauté for three to five minutes.
4. Add chicken broth to pot, bring to a boil and cook potatoes until soft.
5. Using a potato masher, mash potatoes until they reach your desired consistency.
6. Add cooked ground beef, milk, ½ cup of shredded cheese and ¼ cup of green onion.
7. Simmer for about 30 minutes or until ready to serve.
8. Serve garnished with remaining cheddar cheese and green onion.
Nutrition Facts: Calories 140; Fat 4 grams; Cholesterol 25 milligrams; Sodium 320 milligrams; Carbohydrate 13 grams; Protein 12 grams.
You are also welcomed to call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414 for more recipes or information.