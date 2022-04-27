Editor’s Note: This column was originally published Tuesday and omitted a recipe. The News Messenger regrets the omission and is re-publishing the column in full today.
The D5 4-H “Come Alive” competition will be held Thursday, April 28 and Saturday, April 30 in Tyler. This district 4-H competition will consist of over 20 different contests. 4-H members from 22 counties will participate. Three Harrison County Home School 4-H club members will enter the Food Show with these recipes:
Deviled Egg Pasta Salad
Serves 8
Ingredients:
6 hard-boiled eggs
8 ounces of whole grain pasta
6 Tbsps of mayonnaise
1 ½ Tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tsp of vinegar
1 clove of minced garlic
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp paprika
¼ tsp cayenne
2 Tbsp chopped red onion
2 Tbsp green onion
Directions:
1. 6-8 hours before you want to make the pasta, make your hard-boiled eggs by steaming them in a pot for 12 minutes for large eggs.
2. Cook the pasta following directions on the box. Drain the pasta in a colander and rinse until cool.
3. As the pasta is cooling, peel the hard-boiled eggs and separate the yolks from the whites. Chop the egg whites and set aside.
4. Crush the yolks using a wooden spoon in a bowl. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, garlic, salt, paprika and pepper to the bowl. Whisk to combine.
5. Add the cool pasta to the dressing in the bowl and stir to coat the pasta. Add the red onion, green onions and chopped egg whites. Stir to combine.
6. Garnish with additional green onions and paprika if desired.
7. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
— Abigail Know, Junior
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Ingredients:
12 Jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and membranes removed
½ cup Cream Cheese
½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
12 slices Bacon cut in half
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F, Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.
2. Mix cream cheese and cheddar cheese together in a bowl until evenly blended. Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture. Wrap each half with a half slice of bacon. Arrange bacon-wrapped peppers on the prepared baking sheet.
3. Bake in the oven until bacon is crispy about 15 minutes.
Nutrition Facts:
Per Serving: 213 calories; protein 11 g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 539.5mg.
— Jacob Lamb
Berry Cobbler
Serves 6
6 half-pint mason jars (recommend wide mouth)
Cooking Spray
Ingredients:
For the filling:
2 Tbsp of sugar
½ Tbsp of cornstarch
2 cups of berries fresh or frozen (blackberry, blueberry or strawberry or a mixture)
For the topping:
1 cup of whole wheat pastry flour
1/3 cup of sugar (2/3 cup if you prefer it sweeter)
½ tsp of baking powder
½ tsp of salt
6 Tbsp of melted butter
1/3 cup of boiling water
1 Tbsp sparkling sugar
Directions:
1. Defrost frozen fruit at room temperature.
2. Preheat the oven at 375 degrees F.
3. Spray the mason jars with cooking spray.
4. Toss fruit with 2 Tbsp of sugar and ½ Tbsp of cornstarch. Set fruit aside.
5. Boil water to boil in a tea kettle or on the stove. Mix together flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Mix in the melted butter. Add 1/3 cup of boiling water and stir.
6. Add 3-4 Tbsp of fruit filling to each mason jar. Top with ¼ cup of batter. Sprinkle sparkling sugar on top of each jar.
7. For baking in a cast iron pan, add the fruit mixture to the pan, top with the batter, and sprinkle with sparkling sugar on top.
8. For ½ pint mason jars, bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown.
9. For a small cast iron pan, bake approximately 40-45 minutes.
— Johnathan Knox
Johnathan will also participate in Horticulture ID.
For more information, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.