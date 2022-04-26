The D5 4-H “Come Alive” competition will be held Thursday, April 28, and Saturday, April 30, in Tyler, TX. This district 4-H competition will consist of over 20 different contests.

4-H members from 22 counties will participate. Three Harrison County Home School 4-H club members will enter the Food Show with the following recipes:

Deviled Egg Pasta Salad

Serves 8

Ingredients:

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs
  • 8 ounces of whole grain pasta
  • 6 Tbsps of mayonnaise
  • 1 ½ Tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp of vinegar
  • 1 clove of minced garlic
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp paprika
  • ¼ tsp cayenne
  • 2 Tbsp chopped red onion
  • 2 Tbsp green onion

Directions:

  1. 6-8 hours before you want to make the pasta, make your hard-boiled eggs by steaming them in a pot for 12 minutes for large eggs.
  2. Cook the pasta following directions on the box. Drain the pasta in a colander and rinse until cool.
  3. As the pasta is cooling, peel the hard-boiled eggs and separate the yolks from the whites. Chop the egg whites and set aside.
  4. Crush the yolks using a wooden spoon in a bowl. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, garlic, salt, paprika and pepper to the bowl. Whisk to combine.
  5. Add the cool pasta to the dressing in the bowl and stir to coat the pasta. Add the red onion, green onions and chopped egg whites. Stir to combine.
  6. Garnish with additional green onions and paprika if desired.
  7. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve

JUNIOR Abigail Know

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

Ingredients:

  • 12 Jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and membranes removed
  • ½ cup Cream Cheese
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 12 slices Bacon cut in half

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F, Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil
  2. Mix cream cheese and cheddar cheese together in a bowl until evenly blended. Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture. Wrap each half with a half slice of bacon. Arrange bacon-wrapped peppers on the prepared baking sheet.
  3. Bake in the oven until bacon is crispy about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts:

Per Serving: 213 calories; protein 11 g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 539.5mg.

— Louraiseal McDonald is the county agent for family and community health in Harrison County.

