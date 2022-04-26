The D5 4-H “Come Alive” competition will be held Thursday, April 28, and Saturday, April 30, in Tyler, TX. This district 4-H competition will consist of over 20 different contests.
4-H members from 22 counties will participate. Three Harrison County Home School 4-H club members will enter the Food Show with the following recipes:
Deviled Egg Pasta Salad
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 6 hard-boiled eggs
- 8 ounces of whole grain pasta
- 6 Tbsps of mayonnaise
- 1 ½ Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp of vinegar
- 1 clove of minced garlic
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ¼ tsp paprika
- ¼ tsp cayenne
- 2 Tbsp chopped red onion
- 2 Tbsp green onion
Directions:
- 6-8 hours before you want to make the pasta, make your hard-boiled eggs by steaming them in a pot for 12 minutes for large eggs.
- Cook the pasta following directions on the box. Drain the pasta in a colander and rinse until cool.
- As the pasta is cooling, peel the hard-boiled eggs and separate the yolks from the whites. Chop the egg whites and set aside.
- Crush the yolks using a wooden spoon in a bowl. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, garlic, salt, paprika and pepper to the bowl. Whisk to combine.
- Add the cool pasta to the dressing in the bowl and stir to coat the pasta. Add the red onion, green onions and chopped egg whites. Stir to combine.
- Garnish with additional green onions and paprika if desired.
- Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve
JUNIOR Abigail Know
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers
Ingredients:
- 12 Jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and membranes removed
- ½ cup Cream Cheese
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 12 slices Bacon cut in half
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F, Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil
- Mix cream cheese and cheddar cheese together in a bowl until evenly blended. Fill each jalapeno half with the cheese mixture. Wrap each half with a half slice of bacon. Arrange bacon-wrapped peppers on the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake in the oven until bacon is crispy about 15 minutes.
Nutrition Facts:
Per Serving: 213 calories; protein 11 g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 539.5mg.