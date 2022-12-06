This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is teaming up with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving.
Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, make sure to plan for a sober, designated driver before enjoying an alcoholic beverage. This holiday season, and every day, remember: Plan While You Can.
We want our community to enjoy a safe and happy holiday season. With more drivers on the roads during this busy time of year, it’s more important than ever for us to stress the importance of safe driving habits. We know everyone is rushing around, finishing those last-minute errands, and attending various holiday parties. But before you ever head out to the festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home — because driving drunk should never be an option. Help us spread the message: Even one drink is one drink too many if you’re the driver.
According to TxDOT, in 2021 there were 4,438 injuries caused by 2,979 impaired driving crashes. There were also 1,077 people killed in impaired driving crashes during 2021. The Watch UR BAC program is working to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death.
When chosen as the designated driver, make sure to uphold that promise to safely drive all passengers to their destination that night. Also, stay hydrated with water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Support other designated drivers, too. It can be a long night, but people are counting on the designated driver — not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the roadways — so take the role of designated driver seriously. Lives are depending on it.
Party with a Plan
Before ever heading out, it is vital to plan ahead. Be honest when making plans, by knowing if alcohol will be consumed or not. Follow these ideas to ensure the safety of everyone:
Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Even after only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
If available, use the community’s sober ride program.
Impaired driving IS an emergency. Call 911 to report a suspected impaired driver.
Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
For more information about the Plan While You Can campaign, contact the Harrison County Extension Office, (903) 935-8414 or Jeffrey Pearce, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Watch UR BAC program, by phone at (979) 321-5333; or email Jeffrey.Pearce@ag.tamu.edu.