This holiday season, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving.
Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, make sure to plan for a sober, designated driver before enjoying an alcoholic beverage. This holiday season, and every day, remember: Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.
We want our community to enjoy a safe and happy holiday season. With more drivers on the roads during this busy time of year, it’s more important than ever for us to stress the importance of safe driving habits. We know everyone is rushing around, finishing those last-minute errands and attending various holiday parties. But before you ever head out to the festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home — because driving drunk should never be an option. Help us spread the message: Even one drink is one drink too many if you’re the driver.
According to TxDOT, in 2020 there were 12,646 injuries caused by 8,597 impaired driving crashes, not including fatalities. The Watch UR BAC program is working to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. When heading out to the holiday festivities and office parties, help Watch UR BAC and NHTSA spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
When chosen as the designated driver, make sure to uphold that promise to safely drive all passengers to their destination that night. Also, stay hydrated with water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Support other designated drivers, too. It can be a long night, but people are counting on the designated driver — not to mention the other drivers, passengers and pedestrians on the roadways — so take the role of designated driver seriously. Lives are depending on it.
Party with a Plan
Before ever heading out, it is vital to plan ahead. Be honest when making plans, by knowing if alcohol will be consumed or not. Follow these ideas to ensure the safety of everyone:
- Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Even after only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- If available, use the community’s sober ride program.
- If it is evident that a drunk driver is on the road, call 911 — drunk driving IS an emergency.
- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, contact Jeffrey Pearce, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Watch UR BAC program, by phone at (979) 321-5333 or email at Jeffrey.Pearce@ag.tamu.edu or call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.