Believe it or not, you can survive for several days without food, but only for a short time without water. Water from streams, lakes and local water systems can become contaminated; therefore, it is best to store a supply of water in the shelter area.
The average person engaged in sedentary activity requires a minimum of 1 gallon of water per day for drinking and food preparation purposes, and 1½ to 2½ gallons for bathing, brushing teeth and minimal dish washing. Part of the liquid can be consumed in the form of canned fruit juices, soft drinks and juices from canned fruits and vegetables.
Store extra water in clean containers with tight-fitting or screw top lids. Lightweight, shatter proof plastic containers are best. If glass jugs or bottles are used, protect them to prevent breakage by placing newspapers or other packing materials between them. Metal containers tend to give water an unpleasant taste and can rust.
Water drained from home hot water tanks can be used if necessary, but the possibility of contamination exists and this water should be purified before drinking.
Water can be purified in a number of ways. Boiling is one of the surest and simplest methods. Filter the water and boil vigorously for three minutes. The flavor of the boiled water can be improved by aeration by pouring the water from once clean container to another several times. The use of this purification method is limited, however, because heat often is not available in the disaster area.
