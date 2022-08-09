Are you looking for easy, fun, kid recipes? Try one of these Italian recipes:
Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Servings: 6 servings (2 sliders)
Ingredients
12 chicken nuggets
12 dinner rolls (1 package)
1 cup marinara Sauce
1½ cups mozzarella cheese (shredded, non-fat)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning (salt-free)
2 tablespoon Parmesan cheese (reduced fat)
Instructions
- Cook chicken nuggets follow package directions, set aside, and cool.
- Preheat the oven to 365 degrees F, and spray a 9-by-13 dish with cooking spray.
- Carefully slice the dinner rolls horizontally in half without separating the individual rolls.
- Place the bottom half of the rolls in the prepared dish and bake for four to five minutes until slightly toasted.
- Remove from the oven and assemble sliders. Place a chicken nugget on each outlined roll, top with marinara and mozzarella. Place the other sliced half of the rolls over the cheese.
- In a small bowl, mix olive oil, garlic powder and Italian seasoning.
- Brush olive oil mixture over the top of the rolls and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Calories: 110 Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 10mg Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 2g Protein: 0mg
Potassium: 133mg
Stromboli
Servings: 10 (1 slice)
Ingredients
1 package premade pizza dough
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup non-fat mozzarella cheese (shredded)
10 slices deli ham (sliced thin)
8 slices turkey salami
8 slices turkey pepperoni
1 large egg (beaten)
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Unroll the premade pizza dough out and, if necessary, roll into a rectangle about 12-by-14 inches with a rolling pin.
- In a small bowl, combine melted one tablespoon olive oil and minced garlic. Brush over the top of the dough.
- Spread ½ cup mozzarella cheese on top of the dough, leaving the edges bare.
- Top the cheese with ham, then add another layer of mozzarella cheese. Next, add the pieces of salami and pepperoni. Sprinkle the rest of the cheese on top of the pepperoni.
- In a small bowl, beat the egg with a fork and brush to coat the edges on the dough.
- Next, carefully roll up the Stromboli. Start with the long edge and roll it tightly so it stays together. Seal the seam with a little bit of water. Then roll the Stromboli so the seam is facing down. Finally, both ends of the dough are under, so it’s sealed well. Then transfer to baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, combine the remaining two tablespoon olive oil, garlic powder, Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Brush the top of the Stromboli with butter mixture. Using a sharp serrated knife, make shallow diagonal cuts on top of Stromboli every two inches.
- Bake in preheated oven at 375 degrees F for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
- Remove from oven and let rest five minutes. Serve with marinara sauce, and enjoy.
Nutrition Facts
Calories: 170 Fat: 8g
Cholesterol: 40mg Sodium: 550mg
Carbohydrates: 12g Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 2g Potassium: 80mg