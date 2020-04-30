Every Kid Healthy Week is an annual observance created in 2013 to celebrate school health and wellness achievements. Recognized on the calendar of National Health Observances and observed the last full week of April each year, each day of the week shines a spotlight on the great actions schools and families are taking to improve the health and wellness of their kids and the link between nutrition, physical activity, mental health and learning – because healthy kids are better prepared to learn and thrive!
This year with the COVID 19, we are celebrating Every Kid Healthy Week at home!
We are encouraging families to continue this week with scheduled activities to complete and have fun while staying healthy and staying at home!
This is why it’s so very important to keep your family members healthy during this time which includes all health. Here are the activities planned for Every Kid Healthy Week:
- Mindfulness Monday: Start your day with a Mindful Morning- Breathe easier with some simple breathing exercises! Stay Grounded! Refocus with this simple 5-4-3-2-1 technique. End the day with yoga! Poses + positive affirmations = confidence boost.
- Tasty Tuesday: Family Mealtime- Sit down and eat a meal as a family! Come up with conversation starters and talk! Cook healthy meals at home TOGETHER as a family! Make a FUN healthy snack and involve the kids!
- Wellness Wednesday: Recycle paper towel and toilet paper rolls into a fun craft! Think outside the garden box: Plant a creative garden using containers from your home! Family Game Night! Limit electricity use and screen time: choose a fun game instead.
- Thoughtful Thursday: Make a “Thank you” video and send it to your teacher or nurse/doctor you know! Complete 2 random acts of kindness at home! Make a sensory play path or hands-on activity for your kids!
- Fitness Friday: Obstacle Challenge: Set up a family fitness course (Inside or outside)! Go for a Rainbow Walk! Identify one thing for each color of the rainbow: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Violet. Don’t forget to hydrate during physical activities- drink water!
If you need more resources on completing these activities, please visit sites: https://www.actionforhealthykids.org/get-involved/every-kid-healthy-week/ and https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/coronavirus/#Parenting