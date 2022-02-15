Did you know that 42.2 cardiovascular deaths per 10,000 population took place in the United States in 2020? This includes coronary heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, cardiac dysrhythmia, hypertension and all strokes. The Centers of Disease Control also reported 43.4 per 10,000 population cardiovascular deaths in Texas and 51.3 in Harrison County.
Do you or someone you know have high blood pressure? The fact is approximately 29 percent, or one out of three Texans, report having high blood pressure. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition that overtime can lead to heart disease, stroke, heart attacks and other chronic disease. “Unfortunately, high blood pressure usually does not have any warning signs or symptoms so many people do not know they have the condition, “says Danielle Hammond-Krueger, a registered dietitian with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
The good news is high blood pressure can be prevented and managed through lifestyle modifications. Krueger went on to say: “There are a few things you can do to help prevent or manage high blood pressure, including: following a healthy eating pattern, becoming physically active, or adding additional physical activity to your daily routine and maintaining a healthy weight.”
Nutrition and physical activity play an important role in manning high blood pressure. AgriLife Extension offers nutrition education programs that can help inform consumers about how to make healthy shifts in food choices and reduce the risk for chronic disease like hypertension.
The Harrison Family and Community Health Committee is planning their annual Heart Healthy Seminar “Let’s have a Heart to Heart.” The seminar will be offered both face-to-face and on Zoom. Please mark your calendar, share this info with others and come out to the Heart Healthy Seminar, you may RSVP by contacting the Harrison County Extension office at (903) 935-8414.