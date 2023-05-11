Bananas are a healthy and delicious fruit. It’s an excellent fruit to grab when you are on the go.
Did you know that a medium banana contains the following:
105 calories
1 gram of protein
28 grams of carbohydrates
15 grams of (natural) sugar
3 grams of fiber
Less than 1 gram of fat
According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the following are health benefits of eating bananas:
Excellent source of fiber. The human body needs fiber to aid in digestion. Fiber is great for your gut. It helps keep things moving in your intestines.
On banana offers 10 milligrams of vitamin C. Vitamin C is a nutrient that helps your body absorb iron and boosts your immune system’s ability to fight illnesses. Vitamin C is also an antioxidant. Antioxidants are important because they cancel out free radicals in your body. Free radicals can build up and damage your cells, leading to disease. But antioxidants like vitamin C keep free radicals in check.
This tasty fruit contains vitamin B6. The human body needs this vitamin for appetite regulation, immune system functions, nervous system health, sleep regulation and metabolic processes.
Potassium is required for organ health and low blood pressure. One banana supplies 422 milligrams of potassium. This nutrient helps the body to balance out sodium.
Magnesium is acquired when eating a banana. Magnesium helps to lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels as well as maintain good bone and muscle health.
Do you know how to quickly ripen a banana? Follow these quick steps provided by dinnertonight.tamu.edu:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.
Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
Separate bananas and place on the baking sheet.
Place bananas in the oven and let them bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until soft.
Let bananas cool for five to 10 minutes before using.
Keep in mind that some bananas may leak, and time will very on size and amount of bananas.
Did you know a banana split is just over 150 calories per serving? Try this Banana Split Cake recipe from the dinnertonight.tamu.edu website. This a sweet treat…. cool and refreshing without the brain freeze!
Banana Split Cake
Ingredients:
1 16oz. yellow cake mix sugar free
1/2 cup yogurt plain, non-fat Greek
1 cup water
2 egg whites, medium
1.5 oz instant vanilla pudding fat free, sugar free
2.5 cup skim milk
3 bananas medium, sliced
2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
8 oz crushed pineapples canned in juice, drained
8 oz whipped topping, sugar free, thawed
2 Tbsp dark chocolate baking chips
1/2 cup sliced almonds
20 maraschino cherries, canned, drained
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven in temperature called for on the cake mix box. Use a 9 by 13 inch baking dish.
2. In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, yogurt, water and egg whites. Mix with electric mixer until combined and then mix on medium for about two minutes. Pour onto the baking dish and bake according to the cake mix directions.
3. Allow the cake to cool completely. Use a fork or end of a wooden spoon to pierce cake in rows, about ½ inches apart.
4. In a medium bowl, whisk together instant vanilla pudding and skim milk.
5. Pour pudding over cake, wiggle dish to help pudding settle into holes.
6. Arrange sliced bananas, strawberries and drained crushed pineapple evenly over the pudding.
7. Spread thawed whipped topping over fruit and refrigerate for three hours or overnight.
8. Note: Keep cake refrigerated. Can store for two days, covered in refrigerator.
Nutrition Facts:
Calories: 160
Fat: 3.5g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Protein: 4g
Sodium: 270mg
Carbohydrate: 36g
One serving of banana split cake provides 13.7 percent daily value of vitamin C
Maraschino cherries may contain added sugars
One serving of banana split cake includes approximately 1.5 grams or three percent DV of added sugars
For more information on this topic, call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.