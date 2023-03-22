On Wednesday, March 29, the Grabbing Onto Health & Wealth: Senior Health Symposium at the new Harrison County Extension Office location, 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall from 9 a.m. to noon. This collaboration event between the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Harrison Family & Community Health Program Area Committee, Area Agency on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association and My Texas Estate Plan will cover various topics such as estate planning, benefits counseling, healthy lifestyle changes. Call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414 and register today for this FREE event.
The first step to successful aging is to remain as physically healthy as possible for as long as possible. Mary Herridge, a gerontologist and former County Extension Agent, points out that poor health is not a consequence of aging and being healthy is not just the absence of disease. “A chronic illness may be considered unhealthy but, if managed properly, the person suffering from that illness may be able to lead a normal, healthy life.” A healthy lifestyle may have a positive impact on a person at any age. Proper diet, physical activity and preventive healthcare are three primary means to maintaining your physical health.
Successful aging is also tied very heavily to a person’s mental health. Just as with physical health, decline in mental health is not a consequence of growing older. “Many clinicians and family members attribute an altered mental state to someone’s age rather than recognizing symptoms of a disease and seeking treatment for it,” says Andy Crocker, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Program Specialist III – Gerontology and Health. Something as simple as the wrong prescription in a pair of glasses may cause disorientation and then may be confused with dementia. Crocker recommends keeping the mind active through stimulating activity such as reading or word games or even talking with friends and neighbors about a current news event. As an added tip, Dr. Judy Warren, retired Professor and Special Initiatives Coordinator, suggests plenty of sleep, in addition to any physical and mental activities. “Plenty of sleep nurtures the body and the mind,” says Warren.
Emotional and spiritual well-being are key to any discussion regarding healthy aging. Social interaction is an important part of emotional health. Dr. Warren reminds us “to age well, we need to give and receive love.” Whether it’s through volunteerism or a group of friends who meet on a regular basis, staying involved in society gives a sense of purpose: a reason to get out of bed in the morning and to stay both mentally and physically healthy. “I don’t think we realize that mental, physical and emotional health are all intertwined,” says Herridge.
“It’s like a stool with three legs — if you take one leg away, the stool won’t stand-up.” An excellent way to stay mentally healthy as well as strengthen emotional health is to participate in educational opportunities your community. “Most colleges and universities, and some school districts, offer a variety of classes that may be of interest to people of any age. The best part is that most classes are very affordable and offer flexible schedules,” says Crocker.
Americans are still searching for the fabled “Fountain of Youth” and until someone finds it, we must try to do what we can to age well. Physical, mental and emotional health are all interrelated and must be considered when discussing successful aging.
For more information on this topic contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935.8414.