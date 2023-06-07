Outdoor grilling is a fun way to cook food for family and friends. Although we often think about grilling outdoors as a summertime activity, many people cook outdoors all year. To keep your cookouts safe and fun, follow these simple steps before, during and after grilling to ensure a clean workspace and safe food preparation.
Before You Begin
Choose meat, poultry or seafood that is fresh and high quality. As soon food is purchased, immediately store. Cook or freeze fresh poultry, fish, seafood or ground beef within one to two days; other meat like steak and pork chops should be cooked or frozen within four to five days.
Thaw safely. The best way to thaw is by placing the frozen meat, fish, poultry or seafood in the refrigerator. This lets the food thaw completely and cooks evenly.
Marinate foods safely to add flavor, not germs. A marinade is a type of sauce used to tenderize or add flavor to foods. The amount of needed depends on the quantity you are cooking. A god rule is 1/3 cup of marinade per pound of meat or poultry. Marinate up to two hours if adding flavor. For tenderizing, marinate up to 24 hours.
Transport Foods Safely
Raw meat, poultry or seafood should be tightly wrapped or stored in a sealed bag or container. Do not keep other foods in the same cooler as raw meat, poultry or seafood.
Store beverages and other perishable foods in separate coolers.
Clean Before, During and After Cooking
Keeping hands, cooking area and cooking utensils clean can reduce the spread of harmful germs to food. Keep in mind that hand sanitizers can reduce germs but they will not be as effective if hands have visible dirt on them. Also, be sure to wash work surfaces and cutting boards with hot, soapy water and sanitize before and after grilling.
Have you heard great news? The 2nd Annual 4-H Grilling 101 event will be Tuesday, June 27 at Bear Creek Smokehouse from 9 a.m. to noon. The purpose of this event is to teach youth ages 8 to 18 the basics of grilling and nutrition. Registration fee is $10 and two canned food items. The registration deadline is June 16. All canned food items will be donated to Mission Marshall.
If you have any questions about this event and topic, please contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.