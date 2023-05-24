The dynamic trio explain the competition to be a fun, teamwork activity. Youth must work in teams of three or four. They will receive a list of ingredients and have 40 minutes to create a dish. The ingredients are located in a mock food pantry. They are given $10 play money and must purchase the ingredients for their dish. The teams then present their dish to judges are scored on preparation, serving size, food safety concerns, nutritional value and cost.
For more information about this contest, visit https://texas4-h.tamu.edu/projects/food-nutrition or call the County Extension Office at 903.935.8414. Also, visit the KMHT Facebook page if you like to see the video.
Team Members worked together to demonstrate the following recipe:
Summer Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
Pineapple
1 orange
apple
2 cups Strawberries
2 cups Grapes
2 cups Blueberries
1 Cantaloupe
Materials:
6 small containers
2 big containers
1 big bowl
a spoon
1 cutting board
1 knife
a citrus juicer
Instructions:
First, start by cleaning off your work surface.
Next, collect all your materials. Wash all the fruit.
Next, you cut off the skin of the cantaloupe and pineapple. Then you slice the cantaloupe and pineapple into long pieces, and then chop them horizontally into small chunks.
Measure 2 cups of your blueberries.
Cut 2 cups of grapes in half.
Juice half of an orange and chop and break the other half into sections.
Chop and prepare 2 cups of strawberry halves.
Cut one apple into chunks.
Put it all in one big bowl and mix it all up. When storing, put in your fridge; Put in a cooler or a bowl of ice when serving outdoors.