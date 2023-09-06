The cake show ended in 2020, because of COVID-19, and since then, a few Harrison County 4-H members has made it an effort to restart the cake show to encourage kids interested in baking. This year, we invite the participants to participate in the new Harrison County Cake Bake Off and compete for grand champion and prizes in each division. The cake show is limited to the first 50 participants, and registration is due by Sept. 15.
Jonathan Knox, Home School 4-H member and 2023 4-H Bronze Star winner, shared the following:
The Farm City Week Cake Show in 2019 was my first competition that I, Jonathan Knox, took part in. I didn’t win grand champion, but I won first in the junior layer cake division. I also earned $50 dollars in the auction. I baked a chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, and it was a fun experience to bake the cake and frost it. I included my winning recipe I used at the end of the article. I am looking forward to participating in the show again this year.
If you are not a 4-Her or FFA member, all you must do is pay an additional $5. The entry fee to participate in the Cake Bake Off is $15. There are four different age groups, which include the following students: Clover (K-2), Junior (3-5), Intermediate (6-8), and Senior (9-12).
In addition, this year you have three different choices of cakes that you can bake which are as follows: pound/bundt cake, layered cake and decorated cake. Our theme this year is “The Great State of Texas.”
At the end of the judging, if your cake places first, second or third, it will be displayed on the cake box, and an hour later, the bidders will come to the auction and decide if they want to bid on any cakes. We also plan to offer online bidding, but cakes will still need to be picked up at 7 pm. People can bid online or make donations. These donations will be shared with the participants in the cake show. If you want to sign-up, you can scan the QR code or visit this website: https://qrco.de/beGFC4.
In addition to your big cake, you also need to bake a mini replica of your cake, so judges won’t slice into the cake that is up for auction. The Harrison County Cake Bake Off this year will be held at our new location; Harrison County Extension Office, 2005 Warren Dr, Marshall, TX 75672 on Sept. 28. Cakes need to be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on the morning of the event. All cakes must be delivered in a cake box. The auction will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Get in the kitchen and get baking!
Best Chocolate Cake Recipe
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups sugar
2 tsp baking powder
1 ½ tsps baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 tsp espresso powder
1 cup milk, buttermilk, almond or coconut milk
½ cup vegetable oil (coconut or canola oil)
2 large eggs
2 tsps vanilla
1 cup boiling water
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare two 9-inch cake pans by spraying with baking spray or buttering and lightly flouring.
Add flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt and espresso powder to a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Whisk through to combine, or using the paddle attachment, stir through until flour mixture is combined well.
Add milk, vegetable oil, eggs and vanilla to flour mixture and mix together on medium speed until well combined. Reduce speed and carefully add boiling water to the cake batter until well combined.
Distribute cake batter evenly between the two prepared cake pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick or cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean.
Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Remove from pans and cool completely, frost as desired.
Chocolate buttercream frosting
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups butter softened
1 cup unsweetened cocoa
4 ½ cups confectioners sugar
½ cup milk
2 tsps vanilla
½ tsp espresso powder
Directions:
Add cocoa to a large bowl or stand mixer. Whisk to remove any lumps.
Cream together butter and cocoa powder until well-combined.
Add sugar and milk to cocoa mixture by adding 1 cup of sugar followed by about a tablespoon of milk. After each addition has been combined, turn mixer onto a high speed for about a minute. Repeat until all sugar and milk have been added.
Add vanilla extract and espresso powder and combine well.
If the frosting appears too dry, add more milk, a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the right consistency. If it appears too wet and does not hold its form, add more confectioner sugar, a tablespoon at a time until it reaches the right consistency.