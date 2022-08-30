Are you looking for a healthy after-school snack? These quick and easy apricot nut bars are the solution. They are loaded with different textures and with a hit of chocolate. After 45 minutes in the refrigerator, you will be truly delighted.
Apricot Nut Bars
Ingredients:
1 cup Medjool dates pitted
1 cup dried apricots
2 tablespoons chia seeds
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
1 ½ cup white chocolate chips
¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips for drizzle
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1 cup almond pieces
2 tablespoons hemp seeds
Instructions:
Wash hands and clean and sanitize the food preparation area.
Line an 8-by-8 square pan with wax or parchment paper.
Place dates, apricots, chia seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg and almond pieces in a food processor and process until well combined.
Use a spatula to scrape the mixture off the sides of the food processor.
Add pepitas to the mixture in the food processor, and pulse until there are small pieces of pepitas.
Use spatula once again to break up the mixture.
Add white chocolate and pulse a few times to break and distribute the chips slightly.
Empty the mixture into the prepared pan, and press the mixture into the pan until even.
Refrigerate for 30-40 minutes, then slice into bars or squares.
Place the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and heat for 30 seconds or until melted. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the refrigerated bars.
Nutrition facts:
Calories: 190 fat: 5
cholesterol: 0 mg sodium: 10 mg
carbohydrates: 24 g fiber: 4 g
sugar: 18 protein: 6 g
Did you know that healthy snacking can help you throughout the day? Healthy snacking can help you keep your energy up during the day and is a great way to look forward to your favorite foods. Healthy snacking may help prevent overeating at your next meal by curbing your appetite. Certain snacks like fruits or nuts can help you add extra nutrients into your day.
Do you ever hear about cha or hemp seeds and wonder what they are? Here are some basic facts on these little but powerful seeds. Both chia and hemp seeds can be added to salads or smoothies! Chia seeds are small edible seeds that contain high amounts of fiber. They may improve digestive health. Hemp seeds are from a hemp plant that are very nutritious and have a mild nutty flavor. They can be roasted, raw or cooked.
