Do you know the difference between a heart attack and stroke symptoms? According to the American Heart Association, heart.org, symptoms of a heart attack include:
Chest Discomfort: Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.
Discomfort in other areas of the upper body: Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
Shortness of breath: With or without chest discomfort.
Other Signs: May include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
The American Heart Association reported the symptoms of a stroke are:
Face Drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
Arm Weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
Speech Difficulty: Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like “the sky is blue.” Is the sentence repeated correctly?
Time to Call 911: If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
Mark your calendar for Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Harrison Family and Community Health Community will host their annual Heart Healthy Seminar at the new Harrison County Extension Office, 2005 Warren Drive in Marshall from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is FREE. Call (903) 935-8414 today and reserve your spot. Individuals with disabilities who require an auxiliary aid in order to participate in this seminar are encouraged to contact us seven workdays prior to the event to determine reasonable accommodations.