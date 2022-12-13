Are you looking for a healthy tasty dish to bring to your next holiday party? Try one of these:
Cranberry Salad
Ingredients:
1 (9 oz.) can crushed unsweetened pineapple, juice-packed
1 (3 oz.) sugar-free cherry gelatin
1 Tbsp lemon juice
Sugar substitute equivalent to ¼ cup sugar
1 cup fresh cranberries, ground
1 small orange, peeled, quartered and ground
1 cup chopped celery
½ cup pecans or other nuts, broken into pieces (optional)
Directions:
Wash your hands with soap and hot water.
Assemble these supplies: a liquid measuring cup, tablespoon measure, food grinder or processor, mixing bowls, cutting board, knife, dry measuring cup, mixing spoon, large gelatin mold or eight small molds, and a small colander.
Drain the juice from the pineapple and save it. Set the pineapple aside for later use.
Combine the pineapple juice with water to equal 2 cups of liquid.
Prepare the gelatin according to the directions on the package using the juice-water mixture for the liquid.
Once the gelatin is dissolved, stir in the lemon juice. Chill it until it’s partially set.
In a separate bowl, combine the pineapple, sugar substitute, cranberries, orange, celery and nuts.
Add this mixture to the partially set gelatin and stir it until blended.
Pour mixture into a large mold or several smaller molds. Chill it until it’s firm.
Note: Do not use fresh or frozen pineapple in this recipe. It will prevent the gelatin from jelling.
Make 8 servings.
Menu suggestions: Serve Cranberry Salad on a lettuce leaf with chicken or tuna salad, half of a whole-wheat bun, a cup of vegetable soup and an oatmeal cookie.
Nutrients per serving:
With nuts: Calories 80; sodium 27 milligrams; carbohydrate 11 grams; dietary fiber 2 grams; protein 1 gram; fat 3 grams
Exchange: 1 fruit, ½ fat
Without nuts: Calories 35; sodium 27 milligrams; carbohydrate 10 grams; dietary fiber 1 gram; protein ½ gram; fat 3 grams
Exchanges: 1 fruit
Broccoli Salad
Ingredients:
3 cups broccoli (florets or chopped)
1 cup peanuts (dry roasted, unsalted)
1 cup raisins, purple seedless
2 green onions, chopped
1 Tbsp sugar or ½ packet sugar substitute
1 cup fat-free salad dressing (fat-free Miracle Whip)
1 Tbsp vinegar
Directions:
Wash your hands well with soap and hot water.
In a large bowl, mix the broccoli, peanuts, raisins and green onions.
In a small bowl, mix the salad dressing, sugar and vinegar.
Pour the dressing mixture over the bowl and broccoli and toss lightly.
Garnish with more nuts and green onion, if desired.
Makes 8 servings
Nutrients: Calories 220; carbohydrates 29 grams; cholesterol 0 milligrams; fat 9 grams; protein 6 grams; sodium 260 milligrams
Exchange: 0.3 bread/starch, 1.3 fat, 0.5 other carbs/sugar, 0.5 lean meat, 1.1 fruit, 0.5; non-starchy vegetables.