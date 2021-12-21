Tis’ the season to be jolly! Unfortunately, not everyone enjoys the holidays. Did you know most Americans become stressed and depressed between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day? Attempting to meet the hectic demands of purchasing the perfect gift for your mother-in-law, being the gracious hostess when entertaining guests and preparing everyone’s favorite dish could cause anyone to become overwhelmed.
Others can become depressed from dealing with the grief and loss of a loved one. “The holidays are coming and I’m not sure I’m ready. I’m not sure I’ll ever be ready again. It’s winter, and I feel as frozen inside as the landscape is outside. I tried making out my gift list today, but the tears kept getting in the way. It is so hard to think about gifts and fun and the holidays when a loved one has died,” a patient of Darcie D. Sims, a nationally certified grief counselor, shared this statement in Care Notes magazine. Dr. Sims recommends, “allow the tears to come, but look for joy amidst the pain. As you unpack the holiday decorations, you will feel some sadness, but focus on the good times you had with the love one you lost.”
Here are a few tips from the Mayo Clinic to help prevent being stressed and depressed during the holidays:
- Stick to a Budget. Before you purchase any gifts decide how much money you can spend. Then stick to your budget. Don’t try to by anyone’s happiness. Try these alternatives: donate to a charity in someone’s name or give homemade gifts.
- Plan Ahead. Set a date and time for your shopping. Don’t forget to create a list of all the items you will need. This will prevent last-minute shopping. And recruit help with preparations and clean up.
- Learn to Say No. Saying yes when should say no can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed. Family, friends and colleagues will understand if can participate in every project or activity.
- Don’t Abandon Healthy Habits. Overindulgence in sweets or your favorite food will add to your stress and guilt. Have a healthy snack before you go to a holiday party. Continue to get plenty of sleep and physical activity.
- Take a Breather. Make time for yourself. Spend 15 minutes alone allow each day without any distractions and listen to smoothing music. This will help to keep you calm and relaxed.