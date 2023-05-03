Mindful eating can be described as making intentional choices of what and how much we are eating; and being aware of what is motivating us to eat at the present moment.
Why be mindful? Not being aware of our food (and beverage) intake, results in the intake of extra calories. That extra intake of calories, at best, hinders our lifestyle changes to achieve weight loss, and at worst contributes to weight gain. We know that even modest reduction in body weight has been shown to reduce risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes; so becoming more aware of our food intake as well as what motivates us to eat can help us achieve better health.
How to Be Mindful: Ask Yourself, “Am I eating because I am hungry”? Am I eating because of some thoughts I’m having? Something someone else said or did? Because someone is cooking? Or because I am watching TV?
Several things like emotions and environment can cause us to eat, and perhaps overeat. We often eat or snack simply because food is around, and many relate to stress eating high-calorie foods or desserts.
Mindful eating can be just realizing that a bowl of oatmeal, for example, is made with oats, milk, water and sugar. For added knowledge, you can look on the package and you will be able to see exactly how much fat, carbohydrate and protein each serving has. Remember to check your serving size because the information on Nutrition Facts Labels is for just one serving.
Perhaps our most challenging times to remain mindful is when we are not preparing our own food, like when eating out. We can choose a restaurant that has healthy options or at least prepares vegetables that you enjoy. We can decide what we want to eat prior to looking at the menu; to avoid the temptation of appealing, high calorie items. We can remove bread or chips from the table, as we usually don’t recognize their impact on our calorie intake.
Here’s a simple and quick test you can take with your family and friends. Get a baby carrot and grade it using: Sight, Smell, Touch, Sound and Taste. Then give it an overall grade. It will be a fun and unique test. Let me know how you and your family and friends enjoyed the activity.
For more information on this topic, contact me at (903) 935-8414 or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu.