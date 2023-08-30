Are you looking for a quick and easy after-school snack? Parents and babysitters, be sure to let your little one(s) assist with these recipes:
Peanut Butter Cereal Bars
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
¾ cup peanut butter
½ cup honey
3 cups unflavored shaped cereal
*Note-if allergic to peanut butter, substitute with sunflower seed butter.
Directions:
1. Line an 8x8 pan with aluminum foil. Set it aside.
2. Over medium heat, cook peanut butter and honey while stirring until completely melted and blended.
3. Remove pan from heat and add cereal while stirring. Mix until coated evenly.
4. Place mixture in pan, and press in place.
5. Refrigerate for 1 hour before cutting into bars.
6. Store any remaining bars in refrigerator.
Note: Be sure and ask an adult for help with this recipe.
Source: Mission Nutrition
Strawberry Yogurt Bark
Servings: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
4 cups vanilla yogurt
*Dried Strawberries
*Freeze-dried strawberries are available in most supermarkets. You can also use fresh fruit.
Directions:
1. Line a flat pan with sides with parchment paper and spread evenly with yogurt. Make sure it’s at least 3/8 of an inch thick.
2. Sprinkle with your mix-in (fruit, nuts, etc.)
3. Freeze 4 hours or until completely frozen in an 8-inch square pan.
4. Remove frozen yogurt from pan, peel off parchment paper and break into pieces.
Note: Be sure to ask an adult to help with this recipe.
Source: Mission Nutrition
Strawberry Sunrise Smoothie
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups frozen strawberries
2/3 cup milk
1 ½ cups frozen mango
2/3 cup orange juice
Directions:
1. Combine frozen strawberries and milk in blender until smooth; set aside.
2. Combine frozen mango and orange juice in blender until smooth; set aside.
3. Serve strawberry mixture immediately topped with mango mixture.
Note: Be sure to ask an adult for help with this recipe.
Source: Mission Nutrition
If you have any questions, call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
¾ cup peanut butter
½ cup honey
3 cups unflavored shaped cereal
- Note-if allergic to peanut butter, substitute with sunflower seed butter.
Directions:
1. Line an 8x8 pan with aluminum foil. Set it aside.
2. Over medium heat, cook peanut butter and honey while stirring until completely melted and blended.
3. Remove pan from heat and add cereal while stirring. Mix until coated evenly.
4. Place mixture in pan, and press in place.
5. Refrigerate for 1 hour before cutting into bars.
6. Store any remaining bars in refrigerator.
Note: Be sure and ask an adult for help with this recipe.
Source: Mission Nutrition
Strawberry Yogurt Bark
Servings: 4
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
4 cups vanilla yogurt
- Dried Strawberries
- Freeze-dried strawberries are available in most supermarkets. You can also use fresh fruit.
Directions:
1. Line a flat pan with sides with parchment paper and spread evenly with yogurt. Make sure it’s at least 3/8 of an inch thick.
2. Sprinkle with your mix-in (fruit, nuts, etc.)
3. Freeze 4 hours or until completely frozen in an 8-inch square pan.
4. Remove frozen yogurt from pan, peel off parchment paper and break into pieces.
Note: Be sure to ask an adult to help with this recipe.
Source: Mission Nutrition
Strawberry Sunrise Smoothie
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Servings: 1
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups frozen strawberries
2/3 cup milk
1 ½ cups frozen mango
2/3 cup orange juice
Directions:
1. Combine frozen strawberries and milk in blender until smooth; set aside.
2. Combine frozen mango and orange juice in blender until smooth; set aside.
3. Serve strawberry mixture immediately topped with mango mixture.
Note: Be sure to ask an adult for help with this recipe.
Source: Mission Nutrition
If you have any questions, call the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.