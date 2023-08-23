Are you considering a picnic for Labor Day? “Ants aren’t the only little creature that can spoil a summer picnic, food-borne (food poisoning) bacteria from improperly handled, prepared or stored foods are another thing,” said Rebecca Dittmar, AgriLife Extension associate for food protection management.
Each year, 76 million Americans experience food poisoning. This means that about one out of four Americans will become sick from food poisoning. About 325,000 people are hospitalized and more than 5,000 die from severe cases of food poisoning. These illnesses can also cause long-term health consequences, including chronic arthritis.
Many food poisoning cases are due to bacteria. Bacteria or germs are very small and cannot be seen, tasted or smelled. They can grow rapidly in food. Symptoms of food poisoning often resemble that of the flu-including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fever and headache. Symptoms do not appear usually from 12 to 72 hours after a person has eaten the contaminated food. However, they may occur after only 30 minutes or as long as four weeks or later. Below, find four basic steps you can follow to prevent food poisoning:
Clean — Always keep your hands. Wash your hands with hot, soapy water before and after handling food. It only takes 20 seconds, which is about the time it takes to sing the “ABC song,” to do a thorough job. Be sure to scrub under the fingernails. Keep all cooking utensils and counters clean.
Cooking — Use a food thermometer to ensure that food is cooked to the proper internal temperature. For an accurate reading, insert the thermometer in the thickest part of the food away from the bone.
Chill — Keep cold foods cold. Refrigerate perishable food, prepared food and leftovers within two hours of purchase or preparation, or within one hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees F. To help food cool faster, store it in shallow, covered containers. Never leave perishable food, prepared food, or leftovers in the temperature danger zone of 400 to 1,400 degrees F for more than two hours. Also, keep refrigerator temperature at 400 degrees F or below and freezer temperatures at zero degrees or below.
Separate: Don’t Cross-Contaminate — Cross-contamination is the word used to describe how harmful bacteria can spread from one food or surface to another. When you are handling raw meat, poultry and seafood, keep these juices away from other foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, prepared foods and leftovers. Be sure to wash and sanitize cutting boards between foods, especially after preparing raw meat and before preparing other foods.
If you have any questions regarding this topic, contact Louraiseal McDonald, CEA-FCH at (903) 935-8414 or ldmcdonald@ag.tamu.edu.