The Mayo Clinic defines sickle cell anemia as “an inherited red blood cell disorder in which there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the human body.
“Normally, the flexible, round red blood cells move easily through blood vessels. In sickle cell anemia, the red blood cells are shaped like sickles or crescent moons. These rigid, sticky cells can get stuck in small blood vessels, which can slow or block blood flow and oxygen to parts of the body.” Unfortunately, there’s no cure for most people with sickle cell anemia. But treatments can relieve pain and help prevent complications associated with the disease.
According to Medlineplus.gov, about one in 13 African-American babies are born with the sickle cell trait. This disease also affects other ethnicities. The signs of the disease normally occur during the first year of life, around 5 months of age. Early symptoms may include: painful swelling of the hands and feet, fatigue or fussiness or a yellowish color of the skin or the whites of the eyes.
The Mayo Clinic suggest the following steps should be followed to avoid sickle cell anemia complications:
Take folic acid supplements daily, and choose a healthy diet. Bone marrow needs folic acid and other vitamins to make new red blood cells. Ask your doctor about a folic acid supplement and other vitamins. Eat a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, as well as whole grains.
Drink plenty of water. Dehydration can increase your risk of a sickle cell crisis. Drink water throughout your day, aiming for about eight glasses a day. Increase the amount of water you drink if you exercise or spend time in a hot, dry climate.
Avoid temperature extremes. Exposure to extreme heat or cold can increase your risk of a sickle cell crisis.
Exercise regularly, but don’t overdo it. Talk with your doctor about how much exercise is right for you.
Use over-the-counter (OTC) medications with caution. Use OTC pain medications, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, Children’s Motrin, others) or naproxen sodium (Aleve), sparingly, if at all, because of the possible effect on your kidneys. Ask your doctor before taking OTC drugs.
Don’t smoke. Smoking increases your risk of pain crises.
For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.