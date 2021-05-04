Do you think it is time to have a talk about heart health? Well, it is that time of year again and the Harrison Family and Community Health committee will host their annual “Let’s Have a Heart to Heart” seminar.
Please mark your calendar for Tuesday, May 11 and contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414 to save your seat unless you decide to join us via Zoom. This event is free to the public.
The American Heart Association recommends the following steps to control your blood pressure:
- Eat a better diet, which may include reducing salt
- Enjoy regular physical activity
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Manage stress
- Avoid tobacco smoke
- Comply with medication prescriptions
- If you drink, limit alcohol
Several topics will be discussed such as heart attack, stroke prevention, and heart prescription medication. A huge thank you goes to Marshall Hospice and Health Care Express, and for assisting with sponsorship.
Again, please RSVP by Friday, May 7, seating is limited, and we are continuing to follow the CDC social distancing guidelines. If you have any questions regarding the topic and/or event or require an auxiliary aid, call the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414.