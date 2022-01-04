Have you ever asked yourself, “How can I stop living paycheck to paycheck?” Keyword: BUDGET. A budget can help you to develop a plan to spend wisely. Everyone needs to follow a budget to reach their goals. A budget will help you to pay your bills on time, make it through times when you are not working and purchase your needs and a few of your wants. This is also an excellent way to teach your children about saving and spending money.
How do you create a budget? First, keep a record of your expenses. For one month, write down everything you purchase as well as every bill you pay. Don’t forget to add automatic payments or fees that are drafts from your bank account such as rent, car payment and insurance.
Here are a few tips to help you save money from the Consumer-Action.org:
- Shop the clearance aisle
- Buy items you use regularly in bulk
- Turn off the lights when you leave a room
- Check your windows and doors to see if they are drafty
- Cut coupons
- Turn off the water while brushing your teeth
- Eat in, rather than dining out
- Fix dripping faucets
- Only shop for groceries when you have made a list
- Never shop (for anything) when you are in a hurry
- Put yourself on a budget and stick to it!
For more information on this topic, contact the Harrison County Extension Office at (903) 935-8414.