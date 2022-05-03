According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Service, did you know that several Harrison County residents have reported 3.6 poor mental health days in the span of one month?
True, we all have become stressed at times so what can we do to maintain a healthy balance or regain a good mental balance?
According to the University of Michigan, these ten tips will help your mental health:
- Value Yourself-Treat yourself with kindness and respect and avoid self-criticism.
- Take Care of Your Body-Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, avoid smoking and vaping, drink plenty of water. Believe it or not exercise and sleep is essential as well.
- Surround Yourself with Good People-People with strong family or social connections are generally healthier than those who lack a support network. Make plans with supportive family members and friends or seek out activities where you can meet new people, such as a club, class or support group.
- Give Yourself-Volunteer your time and energy to help someone else. You’ll feel good about doing something tangible to help someone in need-and it’s a great way to meet new people.
- Learn how to Deal with Stress-Like it or not stress is a part of life. Exercise, nature walking, writing in a journal and playing with a pet are excellent stress relieving activities.
- Quiet Your Mind-Mediation and other relaxation exercises can improve your state of mind and outlook on life. Research has shown that mediation may help you feel calm and enhance the effects of therapy.
- Set Realistic Goals-Decide what needs to be accomplished? Once those goals have been reached then create another goal list and accomplish those.
- Break Up the Monotony-Although our routines make us more efficient and enhance our feelings of security and safety, a little change of pace can perk up a tedious schedule. Alter your jogging route, plan a road-trip, take a walk in a different park, hang some new pictures or try a new restaurant.
- Avoid Alcohol and other Drugs-Keep alcohol use to a minimum and avoid other drugs. Sometimes people use alcohol and other drugs to “self-medicate” but in reality, alcohol and other drugs only aggravate problems.
- Get Help when you Need It-Seeking help is not a sign of weakness……….it is a sign of STRENGTH! And it is important to remember that treatment is effective. People who get appropriate care can recover from mental illness and addiction and lead full, rewarding lives.
Be sure to mark your calendar for Thursday, May 12. The Harrison Family and Community Health committee will have a Mental Health Awareness seminar, titled “The Mind Matters”.
Featuring one of Christus Good Shepherd- Marshall’s very own; Dr. Michelle Ray as the guest speaker. The event will be offered face-to-face as well on Zoom. We will promptly begin at 10am and conclude at 12pm. If you plan to attend, call the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414.
For more information, on this topic contact the Harrison County Extension Office at 903.935.8414.