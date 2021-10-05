The following article was written by Christy Curran, Extension Agent-Better Living for Texans:
Often, life gets busy and cooking a meal can feel like a chore. On those kinds of days, have you considered microwave cooking, rather than heading to a drive-thru? This can save money and often results in a more nutritious meal than going out to eat. This article includes some helpful tips on microwave cooking.
Microwave Safety
A microwave will kill bacteria when food is cooked to the proper temperature. Keeping this in mind, be sure to use a food thermometer, especially when cooking meat. The main concern is uneven cooking, so test a few different areas of the food when checking the temperature.
Proper cooking temperatures:
Poultry: 165 degrees F (Cooking whole, stuffed poultry in a microwave is not recommended.)
Eggs, Casseroles: 160 degrees F
Ground Meats: 160 degrees F
Beef, Pork, Lamb, Veal: 145 degrees F
Additionally, never partially cook food and store for later, as there may still be bacteria present.
Microwave Usage Tips
Follow manufacturer’s instructions for use.
Use microwave safe containers — do not use metal; some plastics may melt.
Look out for “super-heated” water — it is possible to heat water above boiling without it showing signs (bubbling). Extremely hot water can explode when opening the door or removing the container.
Check for leakage — ensure all microwave seals are working, including the door.
Watch for “hot spots” — depending on the thickness or quantity of food, the microwave may not be able to cook food evenly
Thawing Frozen Food in a Microwave
When using a microwave to defrost/thaw food, remove the food from the packaging and transfer to a microwave safe plate/dish. (Chemicals from plastic wraps and foam trays may leach into the food.)
Using the “defrost” mode is recommended, or reduce the wattage of the microwave to about 30 percent power.
For larger amounts of food, rotate throughout the process so it defrosts evenly. Keep an eye on food when defrosting in the microwave as it may start to cook on the outer edges.
Be sure to prepare defrosted food immediately after thawing in the microwave.
Reheating Food
If reheating previously cooked food, reheat food back to 165 degrees F.
For more information on this topic contact the Harrison County Extension Office, (903) 935-8414.