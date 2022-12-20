Are you looking for a few holiday themed treats? Try one of these recipes:
Colorful Quesadillas
Makes 32 appetizers.
Ingredients:
8 oz fat-free cream cheese
1/4 tsp garlic powder
8 small flour tortillas
2 cups fresh spinach leaves OR 9 oz frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 cup chopped sweet red pepper
1 cup feta cheese crumbled (Note: other cheese could be substituted)
Directions:
In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese and garlic powder. Spread about two tablespoons of the cheese mixture on each tortilla. Sprinkle about two tablespoons red pepper and cheese on one half of each tortilla. Add spinach: 1/4 cup if using fresh leaves OR two tablespoons if using frozen. Fold tortillas in half.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat until hot. Put two folded tortillas in skillet and heat for one to two minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove quesadillas from skillet, place on platter and cover with foil to keep warm while cooking the remainder. Cut each quesadilla into four wedges. Serve warm.
Adapted from Pillsbury Holiday Appetizers and Desserts, December 2022
Cranberry Meatballs
Yield: 30 small
Ingredients:
1 lb. lean ground round
1 egg
1/2 cup saltines, crushed
1 (16 oz.) can whole berry cranberry sauce
1 (10 3/4 oz.) can low-fat and sodium tomato soup, undiluted
Directions:
In a bowl combine the beef, egg, crackers, onion and pepper. Shape into 1-inch balls. Place on rack in a baking pan at 400 degrees F for 20 minutes. (Note: You may cool and freeze the meatballs to use at a later time. Thaw in the refrigerator.)
Before serving, combine cranberry sauce and soup in saucepan, heat thoroughly. Add meatballs and simmer for 10 minutes. Serve hot.
Note: Each meatball has 80 calories, 4 grams fat, (1.4 saturated), 18 milligrams cholesterol, 70 milligrams sodium, 9 grams carb, .4 grams fiber, 3 grams protein.
Adapted from Taste of Home Low-Fat Country Cooking, Reiman Publications, 1997
Holiday Granola
Yield: 12 servings
Ingredients:
4 cups rolled oats
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup apple juice concentrate
1/2 t cinnamon
1/4 t almond extract
1/2 cup chopped nuts
1/2 cup toasted wheat germ
1 cup dried cranberries
Directions:
In a large baking pan toast the oats in a 350 degrees F oven, stirring every three minutes until golden (nine to 10 minutes). In the microwave, heat the honey and juice concentrate just until the honey liquefies. Pour into a large mixing bowl and stir in the cinnamon and almond extract. As soon as the oats are toasted, add them to the honey mixture. Stir quickly to coat everything well. Spread the mixture into the baking pan again and return to the oven for five to six more minutes, stirring once or twice, until just starting to brown. Allow the oat mixture to cool in the baking pan, then stir in the wheat germ and dried cranberries. Package in airtight containers for gift giving.
Per 1/4 cup serving: 218 calories; 5 grams fat, 0 milligrams cholesterol, 3 milligrams sodium, 38 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 7 grams protein
Source: Communicating Food for Health, November/December 2000
Note: These recipes were compiled from issues of Food for Fun and Fitness from Iowa State Extension Service.
For more information, contact Louraiseal McDonald, CEA-FCH, at the Harrison County Extension office, (903) 935-8414.